The Wood River High School boys’ basketball team was on the road this last week, traveling to Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Twin Falls on Saturday and finishing out the 2021 season at Mountain Home on Monday.
Against Canyon Ridge, Wood River lost, 55-38.
On Saturday, Twin Falls pulled away in the second half after leading by 10 points at halftime. In the end, the Bruins proved too strong and beat the Wolverines, 62-48.
After three quarters of play, Twin Falls held a 53-27 lead.
Twin Falls junior Andy Geilman led all scorers with 13 points after coming off the bench. Geilman had three 3-pointers. Senior Mason Swafford had 12.
For Wood River, senior Isaac Esparza led with 11 points and sophomore Korbin Heitzman had 10.
On Monday, Mountain Home won 45-26.
