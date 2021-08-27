The Wood River High School varsity boys soccer team began the 2021 year with a pair of 2-1 home losses against Caldwell and Hillcrest.
The Wolverines (0-2) lost to Caldwell on Saturday, Aug. 21, in thier season opener at Phil Homer Field, with the offense failing to net a score.
Caldwell did the scoring for Wood River with an own-goal in the first half as the Cougars (1-0) won, 2-1, in a rain-filled afternoon.
Despite the Wolverines inability to score, the game wasn’t without its fair share of shots. Wood River put up 20 shots and while on defense Wood River had 42 steals.
“I was impressed with our first game,” Wood River head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We were playing a really tough opponent. It was good that our boys stepped up to the challenge. They started connecting after a while and that got them motivated. I was very impressed with how they kept their composure. It was there, but we just have to finish.”
Freshman goalkeeper Ben Torres did well at the net with four saves.
On Monday, Aug. 23, Wood River’s offense again had a tough game in a 2-1 home loss to Hillcrest.
Monjaras said his team played well, but couldn’t finish.
“We had several open opportunities for goal, but could not capitalize,” Monjaras said.
Hillcrest scored in the first minute of the game on a set play, and the match was tight throughout.
Senior forward Gary Hayes notched Wood River’s first offensive goal of the year in the 13th minute to tie the game, 1-1. Hillcrest then managed to put the game way in the final two minutes on a penalty kick.
Wood River had 18 shots-on-goal while Torres had five saves at the net.
“As a group, we dominated two solid ranked opponents who are ranked,” Monjaras said. “We know what we need to improve on. I know our boys will come through. They will figure it out.”
Wood River 4, Burley 0
Wood River got its first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout at Burley.
Because of a red card to Satya Redman against Hillcrest, Wood River played with only 10 players in the second half against Burley.
Still, WRHS managed to put the ball in the net. Goal scorers were Juan Ortiz, Gary Hayes, Johan Bravo and Ramiro Hurtado.
