Coming off two losses against Canyon Ridge at home, the Wood River High School varsity baseball team came out swinging in Mountain Home for an away doubleheader against the Tigers on Friday, April 23.
Between two games, WRHS compiled 28 runs and 23 hits, which were called after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
In Game 1, WRHS won 14-2, and in Game 2, the Wolverines repeated their performance with another convincing win, 14-1.
Wood River (8-12-2, 3-6-1 Great Basin Conference) coasted to an easy victory over the Tigers in Game 1. Mountain Home got on the board first when an error scored two runs; however, that was the last time the Tigers held a lead on the day.
“The kids swung the bat and made some plays,” WRHS Head Coach Dave Slotten said. “That allowed us to have some success so that was a good thing. That’s about as well as we’ve played so that helped. They got back into the groove.”
Wood River pulled away for good with four runs in the second behind junior Dylan Mills, who hit a one-run double. Sophomore Brock Burrell also hit a double that scored two more runs, and senior Boone Scherer added another RBI single.
Scherer was on fire, amassing five hits between both games. In Game 1, Scherer went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. In Game 2, he went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs.
Sophomore Eric Parris got the call on the mound for Wood River in Game 1 and came away with the victory. Parris (3-2) went five full innings and gave up only two hits and two runs. He struck out four Mountain Home batters and didn’t allow a walk.
Mountain Home (4-15, 0-11 GBC), on the other hand, went through four pitchers in the game with junior Chase Southern taking the loss. Southern allowed four hits, four runs and struck out only one batter.
Top hitters for Wood River were Mills (1-for-3, one run, one RBI), Burrell (1-for-4, one run, two RBIs), junior Hunter Thompson (1-for-2, one run), Parris (2-for-2, one run, one RBI) and senior Ashton Tanner (1-for-2, one run, two RBIs). Senior Jesus Sandoval went hitless in the game, but did manage to get three runs and record one RBI.
In Game 2, Wood River went to work once more.
Thompson started things off with a sac-fly that scored a run in the first inning. The Wolverines eventually scored three runs in the first. WRHS also scored five runs in the second and five in the third.
Senior Ethan Shoemaker got the win on the mound for Wood River. Shoemaker (2-2) went five innings and struck out three.
Between both games, the Wolverines allowed only one walk.
“Eric and Ethan were efficient,” Slotten said. “They threw really well, which is a big difference.”
Freshman Hunter Dallas received the loss for Mountain Home.
Top hitters in Game 2 were Shoemaker (2-for-4, two runs), Burrell (2-for-3, two runs), Thompson (2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), sophomore Rabbit Buxton (2-for-4, one run), Parris (2-for-3, one run) and sophomore Clayton Elsbree (2-for-2).
“Hopefully this will carry over,” Slotten said. “We’ll take the positives from Friday and keep rolling. Every day we get on the field we keep getting better.”
With the victory, Wood River secured a spot in the Great Basin Conference Tournament, which is set to begin Tuesday, May 4.
