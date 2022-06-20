Recent Wood River High School graduate Hunter Thompson earned second-team All-Idaho honors in the 4A division for his play in the 2022 spring season.
Thompson, who played shortstop, outfield and pitcher for the Wolverines, was voted to the team as an infielder by coaches from across the state. The annual list was published by the Idaho Statesman last week.
Thompson paced the Wolverines (14-10, 8-4) in batting average (.436), slugging percentage (.756), hits (34) and doubles (11), was tied for the team lead with four home runs, and was second on the team in four other offensive categories. He also put together a dominant season on the mound, leading Wood River with a 1.91 earned-run average.
Thompson plans to play Division 1 baseball for the Delaware State Hornets next year.
Middleton junior Robert Orloski earned All-Idaho Player of the Year honors. The right-hander led 4A in nearly all significant pitching categories, tallying nine wins, 96 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA across 59 1/3 innings pitched while boasting a .488 batting average on offense. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In