Eric Parris (copy)

Recent Wood River High School graduate Eric Parris plans to play baseball at Glendale Community College in Arizona next year.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

Wood River High School graduating senior Eric Parris has been awarded the 2023 Larry Lloyd Scholarship for $500 based on his excellence on and off the baseball diamond. Lars Hovey and Dick Coleman announced the grant during a spring banquet held May 17.

Thanking the Lloyd family, Parris wrote, in part, “Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember. It has taught me endless lessons that have helped me become the person I am now. I will be going down to Arizona to play in the fall for Glendale Community College. Thank you to the Lloyd family for being a part of making my dream come true.”

Parris helped lead the 2023 Wood River High baseball team (16-13) to its first state tournament visit in 15 years and a second-place district tourney finish. Parrish earned first-team Great Basin Conference 7 honors as a pitcher, leading Hailey with a 4-2 pitching record and 3.45 ERA, while hitting .294 and leading the team with three home runs.

Lars Hovey, left, Eric Parris and Dick Coleman

Lars Hovey, left, Eric Parris and Dick Coleman during Wood River High School’s spring sports banquet on May 17.

Tags

Load comments