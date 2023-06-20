Wood River High School graduating senior Eric Parris has been awarded the 2023 Larry Lloyd Scholarship for $500 based on his excellence on and off the baseball diamond. Lars Hovey and Dick Coleman announced the grant during a spring banquet held May 17.
Thanking the Lloyd family, Parris wrote, in part, “Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember. It has taught me endless lessons that have helped me become the person I am now. I will be going down to Arizona to play in the fall for Glendale Community College. Thank you to the Lloyd family for being a part of making my dream come true.”
Parris helped lead the 2023 Wood River High baseball team (16-13) to its first state tournament visit in 15 years and a second-place district tourney finish. Parrish earned first-team Great Basin Conference 7 honors as a pitcher, leading Hailey with a 4-2 pitching record and 3.45 ERA, while hitting .294 and leading the team with three home runs.
