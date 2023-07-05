Makinzie Nelson (copy)

Wood River pitcher Makinzie Nelson was named the Great Basin 7 Conference Pitcher of the Year for 2023.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

Banner seasons for Wood River High School baseball and softball keep getting better, now with a three players across the programs earning all-state honors.

Sophomore softball pitcher Makinzie Nelson earned a spot on the first-team list, which was voted on by ISHAA 4A coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Seniors Eric Parris and Rabbit Buxton earned places on the second-team list for baseball.

Eric Parris (copy)

Recent Wood River High School graduate Eric Parris plans to play baseball at Glendale Community College in Arizona next year.
Rabbit Buxton

Wood River High School outfielder Rabbit Buxton, 6, celebrates during a win against Canyon Ridge on April 17.

