Already named Pitcher of the Year in the Great Basin 7 conference, Nelson led the Wolverines to a 13-13 season with standout performances in the circle and at the plate. As a pitcher, the right-hander compiled an 8-5 record, notching 182 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched. More often than not, she was also helping her own cause with her bat: Nelson hit a colossal .574, logging 20 doubles and driving in 26 RBIs.
At the high school’s year-end athletic ceremony in June, Nelson also won the softball team’s Bob Shay Most Inspirational award.
Her work through the season helped put the Wolverines a game away from the state tournament in May. Eventually, Wood River fell to Burley to end a strange, snow-marred year that saw Wood River open the season with 18 straight games away from home. The .500 record falls short of last season’s 18-9 mark, but remains a steady improvement for a program that endured a 3-21 campaign in 2021—a year before Nelson’s arrival in high school.
Pocatello junior pitcher Miah Lusk was voted 4A Softball Player of the Year.
“The 5-6 right-hander frustrated hitters all season, going 22-1 with a 1.09 ERA and 260 strikeouts,” Statesman Sports Reporter Michael Lycklama wrote of Lusk. “Her 64 mph fastball, hard-breaking curve and devastating change-up led the Thunder to a state runner-up finish while striking out 14.1 per seven innings.”
Skyview High School in Nampa won the 4A state title.
Parris, Buxton key baseball resurgence
Parris and Buxton were stalwarts on a Wolverine team that earned Wood River’s second-ever 4A state tournament and first since 2008, before the bulk of this year’s senior class had entered kindergarten. Managed by Great Basin 7 Coach of the Year Dave Slotten, the Wolverines finished with a 16-13 record despite playing their first 19 games on the road to escape springtime snow. The Wolverines played their way through the second-chance bracket of the GB7 tournament to earn the conference’s second state bid—and to fulfill a preseason goal for the team.
A strong senior class—including Buxton and Parris—keyed that effort throughout the year.
As the Wolverines’ No. 1, Parris led the team in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts, compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.45 ERA. A powerful two-way player, Parris also hit .294 with a team-leading three home runs.
He was named first-team all-conference for his efforts, as well as baseball’s Bob Shay Most Inspirational award. Parris plans to continue his baseball career at Glendale Community College in Arizona this fall.
A speedy leadoff man, Buxton’s pace was a weapon for Wood River all season: The outfielder stole 37 bases (with a 92.5% success rate), setting up 44 runs. He finished the season tied for the team lead in hits (42) and second in batting average (.424.)
Buxton was also named one of three outfielders on the Great Basin 7 first team.
Pocatello senior Brody Burch was voted 4A Player of the Year.
“He recorded one of the greatest single-day performances in Idaho history, winning a state track title in the 800, then hopping a plane and recording two hits and the save in the 4A state title game,” Lycklama wrote of the state champ. “He went 8-0 with a 0.41 ERA with 65 strikeouts, and he hit .383 for the season.” ￼
