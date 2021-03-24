The awards keep pouring in for Carey High School senior Kylie Wood as she was recently named Most Valuable Player in the 18th annual Idaho Statewide All-Star Game at Post Falls High School when she led the girls’ Region All-Stars with 18 points and a 76-58 victory over the Metro All-Stars.
The Region Girls had the game in hand as they led 43-31 at halftime, and never looked back.
This was the third all-star game in which Wood participated during her senior year. She recently played in the girls’ 1A/2A All-Star and District 4 All-Star games.
Over the entire all-star weekend, the girls’ game was on display first with the Slam Dunk Contest and Three Point Shootout in between games with the boys highlighting the night.
Fruitland’s Hyrum Lindsey defeated Lakeland’s Noah Haaland to win the Slam Dunk Contest. Lindsey earned a perfect score of 30, earning 10s from all three judges.
Madison’s Taden King survived Snake River’s Josee Steadman in the co-ed Three Point Shootout.
The Boys All-Star game was much closer than the girls with the Region Boys beating the Metro Boys, 109-108.
Garden Valley’s Covy Kelly hit a three-pointer with 15 seconds left to play, giving Metro a 108-107 lead. However, with 3.7 seconds left to play, Haaland got the inbounds pass and drove down the lane and slammed a one-handed dunk at the buzzer to give Region the victory.
Haaland’s game-winning dunk earned him MVP honors despite finishing with only seven points.
Last season’s All-Star game was canceled due to COVID-19. The postseason festivities were held at Post Falls High School for the first time ever.
Usually, North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene hosts the yearly event.
Wood was the only player male or female invited from Blaine County.
