It was a tough shooting night for the Carey High School girls’ basketball team, but senior Kylie Wood was able to save the Panthers and lead Carey to the win.
On an impromptu Senior Night, Wood scored 31 points as the Panthers beat the visiting Dietrich Blue Devils, 49-43.
Sophomore Jane Parke added 14 points as she and Wood shared the bulk of the team’s points. Carey (4-1, 2-0) shot only 18 percent from the field on Tuesday night, but persevered in this Sawtooth Conference matchup.
“We were able to attack and get more shots up close,” Carey head coach Merilee Sears said. “Also, sometimes during Senior Night emotions are high, but once we got going, we were able to hold [Dietrich] off.”
The Blue Devils (7-7, 1-2 league) started off with a 17-8 first quarter lead. After the jitters, Wood started pouring in the points and led the Panthers to the eventual low-scoring victory.
Up next for Carey is a home game against the visiting Mackay Miners (8-3, 8-1) on Monday, Jan. 25, with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In