Even with a shortened season, the great Kylie Wood would not be denied.
With the first three-pointer she made in Tuesday night’s basketball game against the Camas County Mushers, the Carey senior guard tied the school’s all-time scoring record, and with her following bucket, she shattered that mark. She would go on to finish the game with 40 points—including eight 3-pointers—to lead the Panthers to a 61-55 win.
Wood now sits all alone at the top with 1,290 career points, surpassing the old school record of 1,255 points set in 2013 by Jaide Parke.
“It feels like I was working hard the last four years and getting [the record] last night was great,” Wood said. “It was a tough game, but we came away with the win. I’d like to thank all my teammates; I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I’d also like to thank my coaches and family as well.”
Coming into the 2020-21 season, Wood sat third all-time at 1,045 points, behind both Jaide and Jessica Parke. Jessica Parke had 1,129 points, which now puts her third in school history.
There were a lot of question marks looming around this season amid COVID-19 concerns. Games in the first half of the year were canceled and the Panthers didn’t see the floor until their Dec. 29 matchup against the Wood River Wolverines. The Panthers won that game, 53-27.
Wood was determined and had been in a scoring frenzy this season. She has a season average of 27.2 points per game—245 points in nine games. Last season, she averaged 20.7 ppg.
The battle was fierce between the visiting Carey Panthers (7-2, 5-0 Sawtooth Conference) and Camas County (11-5, 4-1 league) as both teams went back-and-forth between the first three quarters.
With one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Carey took a 59-55 lead, and closed out the victory as both teams ended the regular season before heading into the district tournament.
Junior Alyssa Whittle had a team-high 24 points for the Mushers followed by junior Ashly Botz with 12.
“They never quit. When adversity comes their way, they’ll fight through and that’s what we saw,” Carey head coach Merilee Sears said. “It was a very physical game. [Camas County] is a tough place to play at, and my girls kept fighting.”
Carey sophomores Berenice Vargas and Jane Parke had six points each.
“I actually thought it was a really good team effort even with Kylie having 40 points,” Sears said. “The girls knew she was feeling it and they got her the ball.”
Carey looks to Sawtooth Conference Tournament
The Carey Panthers will now turn their attention to the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 (Sawtooth Conference) Tournament, which begins on Monday, Feb. 8.
Each team’s tournament seeds are still yet to be determined, but the Lady Panthers’ undefeated conference record should earn them the No. 1 seed, which will give Carey a first-round bye.
Coach Sears’ optimism looks bright with her team, but she knows there’s a target on Carey’s back.
“It’s districts and it’s whatever team shows up to play,” Sears said. “You have to have your A-game. I think the girls are excited and ready. I think everybody is out for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In