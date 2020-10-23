The Carey High School (9-6) volleyball team was unable to take down the mighty Castleford Wolves (20-0) in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 district tournament on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Wolves blocked the No. 3 Panthers dream ride through the district tournament by winning, 3-1.
With the win, Castleford punched its ticket to the 1A D2 state championships, which will take place Oct. 30-31 at Burley High School.
Carey still had a chance to make the state tournament from the loser’s bracket. The Panthers will play the winner of Sun Valley Community School and Dietrich game, which took place after press time on Thursday night, Oct. 22.
Cutthroats still swimming
The Sun Valley Community School volleyball team advanced to the next round of the loser’s bracket on Wednesday night.
The Cutthroats beat the Richfield Tigers in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 district tournament to survive another day.
The No. 2 Cutthroats (8-3) took down the No. 4 Tigers (6-8) in a 3-1 victory with scores of 21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-15.
This was a loser’s game out contest so with the win, the Cutthroats advanced to play the No. 5 Dietrich Blue Devils (8-9) on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Dietrich defeated the No. 7 Hansen Huskies, 3-1 to reach the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In