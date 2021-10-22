Looking to end the 2021 season on a high note, the Wood River High School varsity football team will close out the year when the Wolverines host Great Basin 7 Conference rival Jerome.
Wood River (1-7, 1-4 GB7) will celebrate its seniors for Senior Night. Those seniors are Andres Salamanca, Cole Duncan, McCade Parke, Luke Marlow, Isaac Pasillas and Arturo Chavez.
As far as the matchup goes, neither team has had a great season. Jerome (2-6, 2-3 GB7) is averaging 18.8 points per game while Wood River is averaging 9.3.
Wood River junior wide receiver and defensive back Zack Dilworth is the team’s leader with six total touchdowns (4 receptions, 1 interception, 1 kick return).
Jerome is led by sophomore quarterback Daniel Gill, who is averaging 147.3 yards per game.
Both teams beat Canyon Ridge, but Jerome beat Burley last week to get the Tigers’ second win of the season.
The Wolverines are looking to break a seven-game losing streak, which included a forfeit against Minico last week.
Tonight’s matchup kicks off at 7 p.m. at Phil Homer Field with the senior ceremony before the game.
