Saturday’s battle between the Wood River High School boys varsity soccer team and the visiting Jerome Tigers highlighted a fight for true supremacy in the Great Basin Conference 7 soccer league.
Both teams took plenty of shots, with the Wolverines and Tigers firing off 10 each, but as time expired, neither team could breakthrough with a decider as the match ended 0-0.
“Jerome is very solid, and it’s always a pleasure to play them,” WRHS head coach Luis Monjaras said. “We know that they’ll come out with everything, and we match up very well against them. They come out to play and we come out to play, and we both know that whoever makes the first error will [lose]. That was not the case today.”
Freshman goalkeeper Ben Torres was clutch against a lethal Jerome firing squad. Torres totaled five saves in the match.
Wood River’s defense kept up with Jerome’s offense by stealing the ball 51 times to help Torres out when it was needed most.
On offense, seniors Bryan Valle, Fernando Reyes and Heron Barriga each got off two shots each. Seniors Froilan Enriquez and Gary Hayes, and sophomores Conrad Foster and Garin Beste each had one shot each.
It was a tough match to gauge whether one team would gain momentum. As each team seemed like it was on the verge of getting something going, the other team’s defense was right there to stifle the cause. The majority of the game was played at midfield with neither team addressing a strong offensive push.
“Right now, it’s between us and [Jerome] and Twin Falls, that’s who is fighting for those two top spots,” Monjaras said. “The defense is tight. My nine and 10 couldn’t get that rhythm so that tells us something about the [Jerome] defense. The pressure is now on all of us because everyone is bringing everything. Again, if you show up to play, you win, if do not, then you’ll be left behind.”
Watch out for both Wood River (7-4-2, 6-2-1 Great Basin 7) and Jerome (8-0-3, 6-0-3 GB7) to meet again on Monday, Oct. 4 in Jerome to finish the season.
Up next for WRHS is Canyon Ridge (5-2-5, 4-2-4 GB7) tonight, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. This game will also be Wood River’s Senior Night at Phil Homer Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In