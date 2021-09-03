The Wood River Wolverines are coming off an improbable one-point victory (14-13) at Canyon Ridge last Friday, and now turn their attention to the Mountain Home Tigers.
Tonight, Sept. 3, the Wolverines (1-0) will try to prove critics that last week’s win was no fluke as the Tigers (1-0) try to spoil Wood River’s home opener.
Junior quarterback Sawyer Grafft led a last-minute drive that put the Wolverines in the win column for week one for the first time in five seasons. He finished the game with 162 yards on 17-for-28 passing and two touchdowns.
Equally impressive was junior wide receiver Zack Dilworth who had eight receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Fellow senior and tight end McCade Parke also had a great game receiving with two receptions and 38 yards.
Charlie Roberts—the recipient of Grafft’s winning touchdown throw—finished with three receptions for 19 yards.
It’s obvious that Wood River’s passing game is its strength so far. For a team that has had offensive line issues in protecting the quarterback position, the Wood River line allowed only three sacks, which is a huge improvement from the previous two seasons.
“The offensive line did a really good job Friday night,” WRHS head coach Shane Carden said. “We’re utilizing our tight ends and running backs in pass protection. We’re going with a lot of seven-man protection that we haven’t used before. They bought into the blocking schemes and are doing a really good job.”
Putting up points shouldn’t be an issue against Mountain Home, even though the Tigers are road-tested. Last week against Burley, the Tigers were ahead 28-7 moving into the fourth quarter. Despite nearly blowing that lead, the Tigers managed to hold on against the Bobcats (0-2) last Friday for a 28-21 win at Burley.
Mountain Home’s biggest threat isn’t a skill position player, but rather on the offensive and defensive line, as senior Gunner Clark is a six-foot-two-inch, 285-pound beast. Clark was selected as a First Team All-Great Basin 7 Conference player in 2020 and was also selected as a Second Team All-State player.
Along with his size, Clark will likely bring college scouts to Friday night’s game, which will make the aura even bigger than Clark’s frame. On defense, Clark led the Tigers against Burley with 11 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Their run-heavy offense is an A-Wing style that sets up the passing game, and Clark is the centerpiece.
“[Clark] is a heck of a player,” Carden said. “He’s an athlete and gets after it. We’re going to use extra guys and get some leverage. We’ll use some different types of blocking on him. We have to know where he is on the field because their d-line is very good. It’ll be a challenge.”
To be successful, Wood River will have to tire out Clark and the Tigers’ run game. Under center for Mountain Home is junior Gus Winnings, who threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns at quarterback. Receiver Zavion Parker had two receptions and 76 yards with one touchdown.
If there’s another player for the Wolverines to keep tabs on it is senior tight end and linebacker Justin Swenson. Swenson had 91 yards receiving on seven receptions with two touchdowns on offense while totaling eight tackles and one sack on defense.
While last season saw the Wolverines go 0-3, the Mountain Home Tigers also had a losing record (3-6) and missed the Idaho High School Activities Association state playoffs.
This game could come down to which team has the ball last, which could bode well with Grafft at the helm for Wood River.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m. at Phil Homer Field in Hailey, with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m.
