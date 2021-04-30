Wood River High School varsity baseball wrapped up its regular season with a doubleheader on Tuesday, splitting its final series of the year against Minico.
The Wolverines opened their first game with a 5-2 victory, and then closed the evening with an 8-3 loss.
Sophomore Rabbit Buxton (2-for-4, one run, one RBI) began the first game’s scoring when he drove in one run in the second inning off a single. WRHS would go on to score three runs in the second to set up the momentum that was needed for junior Hunter Thompson, who got the call on the mound.
Thompson was the hero for the day as he got the win as pitcher. Thompson (3-3) went 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, giving up five hits and one earned run. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Thompson led the team this season with a .623 slugging percentage and 1.057 OPS (on-base plus slugging). On the mound, Thompson also led the team with 41 strikeouts.
Sophomore Eric Parris got the save in Game 1 by going 1/3 inning of play. Parris (3) held the Spartans on six pitches and allowed zero runs and zero walks. Parris finished the year with 40 strikeouts.
Senior Boone Scherer went 2-for-3 with one run. Scherer led the team with 21 RBIs and two home runs. Senior Ethan Shoemaker (1-for-3, one run, one RBI) ended the season with 25 runs scored, 29 hits and a .377 batting average on 94 plate appearances, which led the team.
WRHS had a tougher time putting runs on the board in Game 2, as Minico junior Treyson Fletcher struck out five to receive the win.
Scherer received the loss for WRHS. Shoemaker (2-for-4, one run, one RBI), Scherer (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Thompson (2-for-4) were the main hitters for WRHS.
Though regularly scheduled games are through, Wood River (10-13-1, 4-8 Great Basin Conference) will have a rematch contest to settle an unofficial tie. On April 16, the second game of the doubleheader against Jerome was called due to time, which resulted in a 10-10 tie. The rest of the game will be made up at 3 p.m. on Friday at Founders Baseball Field for a one-inning contest to determine the winner for conference standings.
The Great Basin Conference baseball tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, May 4.
