The Wood River High School boys’ baseball team opened the season with a split series in a doubleheader on Saturday against the Fruitland Grizzlies.
Senior Boone Scherer hit two home runs on Saturday—once in each game—and junior Hunter Thompson also hit a deep home run in the first game.
To open Saturday, the Wolverines (1-1) got the 13-8 victory, but then lost the second game, 9-8, in eight innings of play.
“We had some really good at-bats,” WRHS head coach Dave Slotten said. “We’ll see how we handle this once we see more arms. All in all, [Fruitland] was solid. The positive is we competed and got out on green grass.”
The spring-like weather at Fruitland proved to be much needed for WRHS.
Scherer drove in four RBIs on three hits to lead the Wolverines. He also drove in runs on a triple before his home run in the seventh inning.
Thompson also shined. He got the win on the mound.
Thompson (1-0) threw four innings and gave up only one hit while striking out eight Fruitland batters. He helped his own cause by hitting a two-run home run to the opposite field in the fourth inning. That was his only hit of the day. He also had three steals to lead WRHS.
Eric Parris had two stolen bases.
After Thompson was pulled off the mound, Parris then came on in relief and pitched the remaining innings to get the save. Parris (1 save) had three strikeouts in relief.
Junior Dylan Bauer had two RBIs. As a team, WRHS had eight hits, including five extra-base hits.
Fruitland wins in extra innings
Fruitland (1-1) opened the second game down, but made a comeback to take the second game, 9-8, in eight innings.
Scherer got the start in the game, but was pulled with a no-decision. He left after three innings with five strikeouts, three hits and one earned run.
The Wolverines continued to hit the ball well and out-hit the Grizzlies, 12-9.
“We had plenty of chances in the second game,” Slotten said. “But between base running mistakes and fielding errors, we had the ability to do some simple things. Those are all fixable.”
Scherer added to his home run total from earlier in the day when he crushed a three-run home run in the fifth inning over right-field.
However, it wasn’t enough as Fruitland got timely hits against Ethan Shoemaker, who came on in relief. Shoemaker (0-1) got the loss in 2 2/3 innings of play as he gave up two earned runs while striking out five.
The second game came down to the wire. With the game tied at 8-8, Kade Bidwell doubled to score the winning run.
Despite receiving the loss, Shoemaker went 2-for-4 at the plate. Thompson, Parris, Dylan Mills and Jesus Sandoval also had two hits each in the second game.
The Wolverines are back at the diamond when WRHS travels to Caldwell to take on the Caldwell Cougars (0-2) for a doubleheader on Saturday, March 20.
Notes—The three home runs hit by Hunter Thompson and Boone Scherer mark the first home runs hit for WRHS in over three years. So far, WRHS is the only team to hit home runs in Division 4.
