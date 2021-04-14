A gritty Bobcat team and consistency were what the Wolverines faced for a twin-bill series with Burley at Hailey’s Founders Baseball Field on Friday, April 9, in front of a home crowd.
WRHS shut out Burley, 5-0, in Game 1, but couldn’t hold on in Game 2 and lost, 8-6.
Sophomore pitcher Eric Parris shut down Burley in the first game, throwing a complete game for the win.
Going on 90 pitches in the contest, Parris (1-2) struck out 10 Burley batters and only surrendered eight hits, allowed zero walks and zero runs.
Sophomore Bronson Brookings received the loss for Burley.
Sophomore Brock Burrell (2-for-3, one run, two RBIs) started things off in the second inning for WRHS when he drilled a two-run RBI triple.
WRHS only had four hits in the game coming from Burrell, senior Boone Scherer (1-for-3) and sophomore Dylan Mills (1-for-3).
Fielding was also a big problem for Burley as the Bobcats committed six errors while WRHS committed zero.
Senior Dom Lemos (2-for-3) led Burley in batting in Game 1.
Burley outlasts WRHS in Game 2
While pitching was Wood River’s strength in Game 1, it was its weakness in Game 2.
Senior Ethan Shoemaker got the start for WRHS, but was pulled in the fifth inning at his 93rd pitch with Wood River down, 2-1.
Scherer then came on in relief and Burley was able to capitalize on the new arm. Scherer (0-3) received the loss in Game 2 by giving up three runs in only 2/3 of an inning of work in the fifth.
“Our pitcher in the first game didn’t walk anyone so that was a huge difference,” WRHS head coach Dave Slotten said about the differences between games. “In the second game, we gave up walks and made some huge mistakes. We still had our chances late in the game, however.”
Despite a rough fifth inning, the Wolverines tied the game up at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth when a Burley error scored two runs for WRHS.
The Wolverines scored four runs in the sixth with productive at-bats from senior Ashton Tanner and Shoemaker when the two drove in timely runs.
Burley went on to score three runs in the seventh to take the lead, 8-5, holding WRHS at bay in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory. Wood River managed only one run in the seventh.
Tanner, Hunter Thompson, Mills, Burrell, Clayton Elsbree and Shoemaker each collected one hit to lead Wood River.
Burley collected eight hits while WRHS had six. Again, fielding gave both teams issues. Burley committed four errors and WRHS had five.
Wood River (6-9-1, 1-3 Great Basin 7 Conference) has struggled with inconsistency throughout the early parts of the 2021 campaign. Wood River won the Mid-Season Buhl Tournament at the beginning of April, but then lost its last three of four games.
“We are getting better every time we get on the field,” Slotten said. “At the Buhl Tournament, we played four games and used only four pitchers, which was impressive.”
Looking forward, Slotten will bring up some of his junior varsity players to help due to the fact that a slew of players (seniors Ashton Tanner and Matt Meyers and sophomores Brock Burrell and Clayton Elsbree) are leaving to compete in the 18U Chipotle USA Hockey Nationals.
That means freshman Holden Blair and sophomore Gabe Nilson will see more varsity action in the next couple of weeks.
“We want to continue to improve this week and have a chance to win a couple of wins on Friday,” Slotten said.
WRHS is hosting the Jerome Tigers for a doubleheader on Friday, April 16, at Founders Baseball Field.
