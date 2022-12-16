The Wood River High School basketball team put together a 12-2 run to finish the first quarter and establish the tone of Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference boys’ basketball game at the high school gym in Hailey.
Wood River, frustrated all game by relentless Mountain Home full-court defensive pressure, then came up with one more run in the fourth period—a decisive 11-0 answer to the Tiger press to finish a 64-53 triumph.
The Wolverines (5-1, 1-1 league) captured their third consecutive victory and first league win, and equaled their season offensive output of 63 points per game behind the leadership of senior Korbin Heitzman and junior point guard Cooper Fife.
Heitzman (18 points, 12 rebounds, five blocked shots) had a double-double including eight points in the fourth. Fife, the target of the Tiger double-team on the press, led all scorers with 21 points plus five boards, two steals and four assists.
Fife shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line as Wood River was a clutch 17-for-20 (85%) at the stripe along with its 26-22 advantage on the boards. Fife and Heitzman combined for several highlight reel scoring plays as coach Brion Bethel’s tough Tigers (2-3) fell to 2-1 in league play.
Though the home team made only one 3-pointer compared to six for the Tigers, Wood River finally solved a Mountain Home defense (46.8 ppg) led by nine seniors that had limited Minico (3-1, 1-1) to just 32 points and Canyon Ridge (2-2, 0-1) to 33.
As they say, it took a village.
The speed and penetration of Fife got Wood River off and running for a 16-7 lead after one period. Fife drove for a three-point play, passed to Heitzman for a dunk, and then chased down a rebound and whirled a full-court pass to Heitzman for another bucket and a 13-5 lead.
But the Tiger press did its damage in the middle periods when Mountain Home outscored Wood River 35-24 and grabbed its biggest lead 39-34. Five Tigers buried 3-pointers and they nearly put four in double figures on the scoresheet.
Wood River had seven turnovers in the third period alone with Fife facing two Tigers on every dribble.
“That press has been good for Mountain Home this year,” said Wood River head coach Juan Martinez. “They put a ton of pressure in the backcourt so the long pass is available.
“But that long pass is such a hard pass to complete with the pressure on you. We made some good adjustments to get the right guys in the right spots. You want to attack that press with confidence and get layups.”
Personal fouls piled up for the Tigers in the fourth and Wood River was in the bonus. Juniors Julian Gray (five points, four assists) and Kyle Ipsen (12 points, four rebounds) combined for several press break baskets when the Wolverines pieced together some long passes. And Dylan Gill (four points, two boards) had some productive minutes.
During its final run that turned a 45-43 deficit into a 54-45 lead, Wood River also did some crafty switching from its game-long man-to-man defense into a zone defense. The ploy mystified the Tigers on offense.
“The idea of throwing in some zone came from the bench,” said Martinez. “Our assistant coaches have been locked in all year. They made a great suggestion to try that zone.
“We noticed they weren’t making as many shots as they usually do, and their ‘zone beater’ Jon Tetrault (a senior captain limited to five points) was on the bench with fouls. The zone turned out to be just the thing we needed to get the Tigers out of sorts and build momentum for the winning stretch.”
Gabe Nilsen added four points for Wood River. Leading the Tigers were Jamie Sabol (15 points, five rebounds, five steals), Loren Wright (10 points), Cash Wiley (nine points, three steals) and Nick Fulbright (8 points, five boards, three steals).
Wood River wraps up its pre-holiday slate on the road at Burley (1-4, 0-2 league) Thursday and at Buhl (1-4) today, Friday. Burley dropped its league games 49-43 to Minico and 68-37 at Twin Falls on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In