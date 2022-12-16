Cooper Fife

Wood River junior point guard Cooper Fife, seen here on Dec. 9 against Kimberly, has been a key part of the Wolverine’s strong start to the season.

 Express photos by Roland Lane

The Wood River High School basketball team put together a 12-2 run to finish the first quarter and establish the tone of Tuesday’s Great Basin Conference boys’ basketball game at the high school gym in Hailey.

Wood River, frustrated all game by relentless Mountain Home full-court defensive pressure, then came up with one more run in the fourth period—a decisive 11-0 answer to the Tiger press to finish a 64-53 triumph.

The Wolverines (5-1, 1-1 league) captured their third consecutive victory and first league win, and equaled their season offensive output of 63 points per game behind the leadership of senior Korbin Heitzman and junior point guard Cooper Fife.

Juan Martinez Coaching

Wood River Head Coach Juan Martinez on the sideline against Kimberly.
