Revenge is sweet, especially when it comes when it is most needed.
That was the case for the Wood River High School boys varsity soccer team, who overcame a slow start on Wednesday night against Minico—a team the Wolverines lost to last Friday.
In the opening round of the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament, Wood River took care of business, beating the Spartans at Phil Homer Field, 3-0.
To finish the season, Wood River (8-6-3) fell in the standings to land the No. 4 seed in the tournament, squaring the Wolverines off against the No. 5 Spartans (3-8). Despite the 2-1 upset on Oct. 1, Wood River looked like a different team Wednesday.
“We were slow to get a rhythm, but once we found it, we scored and it relaxed us and it took the pressure off,” WRHS head coach Luis Monjaras said. “At halftime, I told my guys that they have to step up to the players and leave no spaces and that’s what we adjusted, and they did it.”
Wood River took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute when senior Heron Barriga scored on a rebound. The ball bounced around between defenders, and Barriga found balance and fired a shot through Minico traffic.
“Once I got the rebound, I hit it with my left foot and hit it in,” Barriga said.
At halftime, Wood River could not figure out how to extend its lead. Everything was working in the Wolverines’ favor, except getting another goal. In a game where stats can be misleading, all it took for Minico to change the game was one small mistake from Wood River.
That mistake never came, however.
Wood River was able to gather composure when it mattered most, and Minico was unable to stage another upset. Sophomore forward Brandon Marroquin received a beautiful cross from Barriga in the 73rd minute to give Wood River a commanding 2-0 lead.
With the goal and assist, Barriga finished with three points.
“[Heron] has always been a solid player,” Monjaras said. “He controls the middle, and he distributes well for everyone else.”
Wood River managed to score once more for the icing on the cake when Marroquin’s older brother, junior forward Bryan Marroquin, found sophomore Conrad Foster with a corner kick. Foster pounded in the goal with a header in the 78th minute.
Wood River’s offense had been stagnant at the end of the regular season. The Wolverines lost back-to-back games against Canyon Ridge and Minico last week as both games ended 2-1. Wood River then tied Jerome, 0-0, for the second time this season on Monday night’s regular-season finale.
In the opening round of the GB7 Tournament, Wood River’s offense was anything but stagnant. The Wolverines fired off 21 shots on goal to Minico’s five. Wood River also held the corner kick advantage, 15-3.
Minico’s goalkeeper, Angel Navarrete, was the Spartans’ bright spot. His prowess in the net kept the game from being more lopsided. Navarrete had 11 saves on the night.
Up next for Wood River is another rematch against Jerome, who received the No. 1 seed. The Tigers (10-0-4) finished the regular season with 28 points, while Wood River finished with 20. This will be the third time these two teams have matched up. In both previous matches, the final score was 0-0.
“We’re going to go to Jerome and play like we’ve played them in the past,” Monjaras said. “The last time we played them, it felt like the state final. They had their opportunities, and we did, too. Whoever will show up will win.”
The Wolverines visit the Tigers in Jerome today, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m.
As for Minico, the Spartans will host No. 6 Burley (4-11-2) today.
Notes—The second-seeded Twin Falls Bruins (9-4-2) will host No. 3 Canyon Ridge (8-2-5).
