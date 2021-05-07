Showing control and precision and plenty of top spin, the Wood River High School coed varsity tennis team rolled through a home match against the Mountain Home Tigers on Tuesday, May 4, at the WRHS tennis courts, 12-0.
With the victory, WRHS eyes the Great Basin District IV Tournament next week at Twin Falls High School, which begins Tuesday, May 11.
The Wolverines played an exhibition-style match against cross-valley rivals, Sun Valley Community School, on Wednesday, May 5, at the WRHS tennis courts. WRHS also played its final match of the regular season with another home match against Twin Falls on Thursday, May 6.
The Twin Falls High School Bruins and the Wolverines are the top two teams in the conference, and the championship will most likely come down to the two schools. As of Thursday, Wood River was 11-2 overall, with its two losses coming against SVCS and the Bruins.
As the Wolverines have played every team twice in the GBC, Wood River head coach Jamie Hjort believes the Bruins are a team that will challenge them for a conference title.
“We should do well with the records we have,” Hjort said. “Twin Falls is a good measuring stick. Their top tennis players are comparable with ours.”
Wood River began the 2021 season on a tear, serving every team the Wolverines faced with a combination of muscle and accuracy. WRHS began the season 5-0 and outscored its opponents 47-13 in those matches. Their first test came against Twin Falls where the Bruins narrowly won, 7-5. The following match, WRHS lost again to SVCS, 9-3.
WRHS then went on a five-match winning streak.
Top boys and girls singles players Gus Sabina and Meg Keating have had an amazing year going into the postseason. Keating, a junior, is 12-1, and Sabina, a sophomore, is 11-2.
“As a sophomore, Gus has been playing phenomenal,” Hjort said. “Meg has been playing great, too.”
On Tuesday against Mountain Home, Sabina (6-1, 6-1) won his match against Gareth Brantley, and Keating didn’t allow a single game to slip (6-0, 6-0) as she beat Alexis Overfield.
Another pleasant surprise for Hjort was his No. 1 boys doubles team of senior duo John Chen and Jake Simon. Chen and Simon have dominated their matches, which gave them a 11-1 record.
“They play well together,” Hjort said. “This is their first season together, but they’re communicating well. They are learning to get placement with their shots rather than just power. They’re figuring out strategy.”
Wood River’s No. 2 boys doubles team of Garin Beste and Simon Weekes have also displayed a great season. Beste and Weekes (6-2, 6-0) put on a great performance with a win against Mountain Home’s Darius Brantley and Aiden Shepard, which brought their overall record to 11-3.
The No. 1 mixed doubles team of Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy (6-0, 6-0) beat Ashley Zakrzewski and Kent Clark to bring their record to 8-3.
Hjort has had a different No. 1 girls doubles team rotating throughout the year. Penelope Weekes and Jessica Popke began the year as the team’s top girls doubles team, but Weekes spent a month in Hawaii working on her senior project, which caused Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts to assume the role of top girls doubles team.
Regardless of which team graces the No. 1 spot, both teams have performed well this season. The team of Weekes and Popke have gone 4-0 after a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mountain Home’s Grace Reaueme and Stephanie Schwitters.
Fisher and Watts have gone 5-2 as a team. Hjort isn’t afraid of mixing it up on the girls doubles side as well. He’s paired Watts and Popke together this season and that team has gone 2-1.
In the case that Watts doesn’t play doubles, she is also a lethal singles player as she has been put in the No. 2 singles spot. Watts beat Elita Burnett, 6-0, 6-2, on Tuesday.
Other strong WRHS players that are entering the district tournament are Trent Baker in the No. 2 boys singles spot and Cody McKinnon at the No. 3 boys singles. For the No. 3 girls singles, Maddox Nickum has also had a good season. She beat Mountain Home’s Abigail Pederson on Tuesday, 6-0, 6-3.
The GBC District IV tennis tournament begins at 10 a.m. on May 11-12, at Twin Falls High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In