It was over before halftime, but the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team added one more goal in the second half for good measure.
In the end, Wood River pounded Minico, 9-0, on Monday in Hailey.
The Wolverines (2-2, 2-0 4A District IV Conference) scored eight goals in the first half alone.
Junior forward Zoe Bacca had the game’s first four goals with assists from junior Maile Dorland, sophomore Kate Shafer and sophomore Jose Gilman. One of those four goals also was a free kick.
Bacca later added another goal just before halftime for her fifth goal of the game on an assist from Gilman.
After Bacca’s early barrage, sophomore Drew Willett added a hat trick of her own. Freshman Chloe Vogal assisted Willett on two of the goals. Junior Oleanna Liaboe assisted on Willet’s third.
“As a team, we have been working on finding the back of the net,” Wood River head coach Tanner Riley said. “We did just that and scored some beautiful goals that were well placed.”
Shafer scored the last goal of the game two minutes into the second half to push the score at 9-0.
Riley and her assistant coach Aimee Evans raised the bar high, set some restrictions and aimed for the Lady Wolverines to focus on possession.
By how Wood River scored, they reached that standard.
“Aimee and I set the bar high for what we expected out of them,” said Riley. “There’s nothing better than earning the win while working hard, having fun, and above all else being respectful on and off the field.
“As coaches, we left the field feeling very proud of our team. Our girls left the field the same way.”
COMMUNITY SCHOOL LOOKS TO KEEP WINNING AGAINST WRHS
Hot off two straight wins, the Community School girls will now come give Wood River some fun on Saturday.
Community School won the first meeting, 6-3, which was played on Aug. 29 in Hailey.
Christine Estep scored three goals, and Quinn Closser, Maya Lightner and Mia Hansmeyer added a goal each.
For Wood River, Dorland scored two goals and Gilman added another.
In their second meeting on Sept. 8, Community School shutout Wood River, 1-0. Estep was the lone goal-scorer for the Cutthroats.
Wood River will push the pace on Saturday game, which was something the Wolverines failed to do in the second game.
“We will need to set the tone immediately, take the field and make it ours for all 80 minutes,” Riley said. “It’s all about the energy we will have when we step foot on the field.”
Head coach Kelly Feldman believes her Cutthroat team will be aware of the momentum Wood River is coming off, and hopes to neutralize the Wolverines.
“I expect this to be the toughest game yet and I look forward to seeing what both teams can do,” said Feldman. “I’m sure they are fired up and looking for a victory.”
This will be the third game in a 4-game series, which will take place in Hailey’s Phil Homer Field at WRHS. The girls game is set for 7 p.m.
