Wood River sophomore Korbin Heitzman helped avenge an early season loss to Carey by taking down the Panthers a week later on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
With 26 points and 11 rebounds, Heitzman was nearly unstoppable for Wood River as he and the rest of the Wolverines were able to gather some physicality against their cross-county rivals and beat Carey in Hailey, 56-45.
Heitzman went 7-for-14 from behind the arc and was also a perfect 3-for-3 at the free throw line.
To go along with his 11 rebounds, Heitzman also had four assists.
Senior Tyler Peterson also had a nice game, adding 10 points and five rebounds.
As for the Panthers, senior Dallin Parke led with 20 points while contributing four rebounds. Senior Hunter Smith had 14 points. Chase Bennion led the Panthers with nine rebounds.
Wood River was able to offset Carey’s physical play from their first meeting on Dec. 29. Wood River won the rebounding battle, 31-19.
The Wolverines also distributed the ball well as they had 18 assists as a team.
Senior Isaac Esparza led the Wolverines with five assists after coming off the bench.
Wood River head coach Eli Stein said he enjoys having Esparza as the sixth man to give his team a spark of energy.
Esparza also had four rebounds.
Hanging onto a 29-24 halftime lead, Wood River turned on the jets in the third quarter by outscoring Carey, 17-9. Many of those points came from Heitzman, whose 14 second half points jolted the Wood River offense.
Jerome too much for Wood River
Despite coming off a huge emotional win against Carey, Wood River was rudely awakened by the visiting Jerome Tigers on Friday night.
The Tigers (8-1, 3-0 league) didn’t let up at all and took down the Wolverines on WRHS’ home court, 55-25, in the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A Great Basin 7 conference opener.
A big second quarter from Jerome all but solidified the victory for the Tigers. Jerome outscored Wood River 18-3 in the second quarter.
Junior guard Michael Lloyd and sophomore guard Scott Cook both had 13 points on the night for the Tigers.
Jerome had all but one of its players score in the game, with three of its players scoring in double-figures. Junior Gavin Capps rounded out the Tigers’ win with 11 points and six rebounds. Lloyd also had five rebounds.
As a team, Wood River hung with Jerome on the boards. Jerome only out-rebounded Wood River 23-22. However, it was the lack of offensive production that hurt Wood River the most.
After a hot-shooting night for Wood River, Heitzman was held scoreless against the Tigers. Heitzman got himself into early foul trouble, which crippled the Wolverine’s offense.
Peterson led the Wolverines with 10 points.
Sophomore Mossi Slotten had seven points and five rebounds.
Minico gives WRHS another loss
Wood River was on the road on Saturday against Minico (2-7, 2-2 league) in another Great Basin 7 game, but the Spartans won, 46-34.
Heitzman returned to form with 16 points.
Minico sophomore Brevin Trenkle had 16 points and junior Klayton Wilson had 12.
Wood River lets one slip
The Wolverines were eight minutes away from a decisive win against the Gooding Senators on Monday night, but turnovers and the lack of offensive rebounding proved to be too costly for WRHS.
On their home floor, the Wolverines were up 38-31 after three quarters, but failed to close the game out and allowed the Senators to escape with a 52-49 victory.
“We just didn’t grab a rebound when it counted and we got sloppy,” Stein, Wood River’s head coach, said after the game. “In the last minute we had two turnovers and gave up three offensive rebounds, which is brutal. We can’t win games like that.”
Heitzman once again led the Wolverines with 17 points including three straight 3-pointers in the first half.
Free throws were also tough on the Wolverines (1-3, 0-2 league). As a team, WRHS went 3-for-14 missing clutch free throws down the stretch.
“We have to work on finishing teams off,” Stein added. “We have to make free throws.”
The Wolverines had a hot second quarter, outscoring Gooding (4-4, 1-1 league), 17-12 to head into halftime with a 28-22 lead.
It was their first halftime lead since their victory over Carey, but behind junior forward Colston Loveland’s inside presence, Gooding made a steady comeback.
Loveland finished with 25 points and eight rebounds while going 11-for-12 from the free throw line.
Gooding punished the Wolverines on the boards, 23-15. However, more importantly, Gooding grabbed nine offensive rebounds—many of those coming in the last two minutes of the game.
“I think the physicality got to us,” Stein said. “When we have a lead, we have to finish them off.”
Esparza had nine points for the Wolverines, Peterson had five points and senior Carter Gil—making his first start of the season—had five points.
Junior Gavin Martin had 18 points for Gooding.
It was a heartbreaking loss for Wood River, though one that will most likely be a learning opportunity for a team that has only four seniors.
“They’re taking this loss to heart,” Stein added. “We have to keep growing.”
