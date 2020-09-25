Separated by 27 miles of sagebrush and blue skies, Hailey’s Wood River High School and Carey High School will have a reason to bridge the gap once and for all.
For years fans have wondered what a matchup between the Wolverines and Panthers might look like, and on Friday, Sept. 25, they’ll have their answer.
In the first of its kind between the two schools, the Wood River Wolverines (4A Great Basin-West Conference), an 11-man football team will face off against the Carey Panthers (1A-Division 2 Sawtooth Conference) an 8-man football team.
Blaine County has been using the Harvard Global Health Institute to determine the risk levels of the coronavirus. Currently Blaine County is in the orange level. Surrounding counties like Camas and Minidoka are in the red.
Because of constant cancelations and rescheduling has withered the football season in Blaine County, history is allowed to take place.
This contest will also double as Wood River’s Senior Night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wood River’s Phil Homer Field in Hailey with both junior varsity teams playing a two-quarter stint at 5 p.m.
The Blaine County School Board passed the motion on Wednesday to allow the two schools to play and intra-county game.
“I appreciate the board for letting us play,” Carey Panther head coach Lane Kirkland said.
This will be an Idaho High School Activities Association sanctioned event. However, it will be considered an exhibition game so it will not count against either team’s record.
Wood River is 0-2 overall and 0-2 in conference while Carey is 3-0 with no conference games played.
There will be a few rule changes to make this game happen.
First, formation of play.
Since Carey is an 8-man football team, the Panthers will operate as usual on offense with Wood River playing an 8-man-style defense.
When Wood River is on offense, they will also operate as usual with Carey playing an 11-man-style defense.
“Our whole playbook is going to open up in this game,” Kirkland said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and a high scoring game for both teams.”
There will also be no kickoffs and no punting.
All kicks will begin on the receiving team’s own 25-yard line. This includes the start of the game so whichever team wins the coin toss will begin on the 25-yard line.
If a team chooses to punt, the ball will be moved 40 yards downfield from the line of scrimmage and the “receiving” team will then gain possession of the ball. This matchup is one for the ages, and pits two schools and communities that—though close in distance—couldn’t be further apart.
“It’s a good intra-county event,” Kirkland said. “I hope to build and strengthen relationships between our communities through the game of football.”
Carey has flaunted a 170-37 record and five IHSAA 1A-D2 State Championships under Kirkland, while Wood River has gone 49-95 with five different head coaches in that same timeframe.
“This is a state championship team, they know how to win,” Wood River’s second-year head coach Shane Carden said. “They win games and we have not been successful.”
Carden added that Wood River and Carey officials had been talking about the matchup earlier in the year, but were unable to get it done until now.
“I’m happy for the schools to finally have a chance to play,” Carden said. “This will have its challenges on both sides, but we just want the kids to compete and we’ll have the opportunity to do that.”
When asked about on-field challenges, Carden spoke highly of Carey.
“Their quarterback is very athletic so it’ll be a challenge,” he said. “Who knows what they’ll run defensively. At the end of the day, it comes down to who can block and who can tackle.”
Parents, teachers and fans can contact the Wood River High School office after 8 a.m. on Friday for available leftover tickets.
For those who are unable to obtain tickets or are unable to attend, Wood River will live-stream the event on Wood River High School’s main web page.
