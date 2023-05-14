The Wood River High School baseball team capped a three-game win streak Friday at Burley to finish second in the Great Basin 7 district tournament—and earn the conference's second bid into the IHSAA 4A state tournament.
The 13-3 win secured the Wolverines' first state berth since 2008, before the bulk of this year's senior class even entered kindergarten. Four year olds then, Wood River baseball's class of 2023 will compete in the school's second-ever 4A tournament.
Schedules and matchups for state haven't been announced by Saturday evening.
The battery of junior pitcher Holden Blair and senior catcher Clayton Elsbree quieted the Bobcat bats Friday, holding Burley to three runs (two earned) on just four hits over six innings before the 10-run rule ended the game. Burley totaled 23 runs in two regular-season wins over Wood River earlier this season.
Blair earned the win on the mound and added two hits (one double) and two RBI at the plate. Elsbree hit 2-4 (3 RBI) Senior Brock Burrell stayed hot, hitting 3-4 (2 RBI, 2 stolen bases). Senior leadoff man Rabbit Buxton scored four runs and stole three bases to set the table.
Check back with www.mtexpress.com for more on the game, as well as a look at state, or pick up Wednesday's issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.
