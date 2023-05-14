Wood River vs Burley

The Wood River baseball team celebrates Friday's win in Burley.

 Courtesy photo by Kevin Stilling

The Wood River High School baseball team capped a three-game win streak Friday at Burley to finish second in the Great Basin 7 district tournament—and earn the conference's second bid into the IHSAA 4A state tournament. 

The 13-3 win secured the Wolverines' first state berth since 2008, before the bulk of this year's senior class even entered kindergarten. Four year olds then, Wood River baseball's class of 2023 will compete in the school's second-ever 4A tournament. 

Schedules and matchups for state haven't been announced by Saturday evening. 

