Wood River vs. Burley

The Wood River baseball team celebrates Friday’s win in Burley.

 Courtesy photo by Nicky Elsbree

The Wood River High School baseball team capped a three-game win streak Friday at Burley to finish second in the Great Basin 7 district tournament—and earn the conference’s second bid into the IHSAA 4A state tournament.

The 13-3 win secured the Wolverines’ first state berth since 2008, before the bulk of this year’s senior class even entered kindergarten. Four-year-olds then, Wood River baseball’s class of 2023 will compete in the school’s second-ever 4A tournament.

As of press time Tuesday, seventh-seeded Wood River (16-11) is scheduled play No. 2 Pocatello (17-2) in the tournament’s opening game. That game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, at CSI’s Skip Walker field in Twin Falls. The bracket is subject to change as rankings shift before games begin, Wood River Athletic Director Kevin Stilling said.

23-05-12 WRHS baseball 1.jpg (copy)

Wood River Pitcher Jacob Uhrig got the start in the May 10 elimination game against Mountain Home.
Eric Parris

Senior pitcher Eric Parris led the Wolverines over Minico on Thursday, mashing two home runs at the plate and earning the win on the mound.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments