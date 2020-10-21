The third-seeded Wood River High School volleyball team will continue its run through the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A Great Basin 7 tournament tonight.
WRHS will travel to Burley High School and will battle No. 4 Minico (3-8).
The Wolverines (7-3) started the tournament hot on Thursday, Oct. 15, when WRHS hosted the sixth-seeded Mountain Home Tigers (0-8).
The Wolverines won 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-15).
In that win, Willa Laski led the team with 11 kills with Samantha Chambers contributing eight kills and four aces.
Star Herron finished with 10 kills.
After the Mountain Home match, Wood River was faced with some players opting out of the post season due to quarantining.
The win over Mountain Home set up the Wolverines’ second-round matchup against second-seeded Twin Falls (19-6), at Twin Falls High School.
Without three starters for WRHS, and in a grueling match, the Bruins eventually beat the Wolverines, 3-2, with scores of 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10.
“Twin started off really strong, but we were able to fight back and hang in there for five sets,” WRHS head coach Kristyn Rutland said. “We were unable to close it out but we are optimistic that we can still get to the state tournament.”
Because of the shortage of players on the roster, Rutland has brought up freshman Kadance Jacobson to the varsity squad.
This was only the Wolverines’ fourth match since Sept. 12. The Wolverines fell victim to six cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns in September and October.
Previously in the season, WRHS opened its 2020 campaign with a 3-0 victory over the Bruins with scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-23.
There’s still a chance WRHS will make the state tournament. The Wolverines will face Minico tonight, Oct. 21, at Burley High School.
“We continue to struggle with service errors and staying mentally engaged through matches,” Rutland said. “We have recommitted ourselves to the team and are really looking forward to seeing how we can compete against a tough Minico team, and if we are fortunate enough to beat them, facing Burley or Twin to clench that state birth.”
