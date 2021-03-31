The Wood River High School varsity baseball team had a tough weekend in Boise for the Vallivue Tournament from March 25-27, losing four consecutive games in the process.
Middleton 11, WRHS 5
The Wolverines dropped their first game of the tournament to Middleton, 11-5, on Thursday.
WRHS got on the board in the first inning on a Dylan Mills sacrifice fly that scored one run. WRHS then added another run to go up 2-0; however, that was the last time WRHS held a lead.
By the fourth inning, things changed and Middleton grew a sizeable 8-2 lead.
WRHS came up with three runs in the fifth, but the Vikings answered with three of their own the following inning.
Senior Boone Scherer took the loss for WRHS. Scherer (0-2) lasted only 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking one.
At the plate, Scherer (1-for-3), Bauer (1-for-2, two RBIs), Eric Parris (double) and Ethan Shoemaker (double) led WRHS in hitting.
Sophomore Robert Orloski got the win for Middleton (4-4) by going 3 1/3 innings while striking out five and allowing only two runs.
Marsh Valley 16, WRHS 1
The day didn’t get any better for WRHS as the Marsh Valley Eagles put up 16 runs against the Wolverines.
WRHS fell behind early and couldn’t contain the Eagles high-powered offense.
In the first inning, the Eagles put up two quick runs, then WRHS returned in the second inning to score one run.
Already up 2-1, Marsh Valley scored three runs in the third, five runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth to put this game to bed.
Sophomore Karter Howell went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and junior Payton Howe went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Senior James Bodily got the victory for the Eagles (7-0) by going five full innings while striking out eight and allowing only one run.
For WRHS, junior Hunter Thompson and Mills each collected one hit to lead WRHS.
On the mound, Parris took the loss. Parris (0-1) lasted four innings, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs while striking out two and walking one.
Homedale 10, WRHS 8
The Homedale Trojans got the best of WRHS in the Wolverines’ third game of the weekend.
Homedale captured the lead in the first inning when junior Cody Liebschwager belted a two-run home run. The Trojans (4-6) went up 4-1 at the end of the opening frame.
WRHS returned to score six runs to get right back in this game.
Shoemaker, Parris, Mills all had multiple hits to lead the Wolverines.
Homedale took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. Junior John Lejardi led Homedale to the victory on the mound.
Freshman Holden Blair took the loss for WRHS. Blair (0-1) allowed eight hits and nine runs over five innings, striking out two.
Timberline 27, WRHS 1
The Wolverines (2-6) fell behind early and couldn’t get anything going in their last game of the weekend.
The Wolves (5-2) tallied up 23 hits while WRHS committed nine errors.
Junior Logan Miller earned the victory and Thompson took the loss for WRHS. Thompson (2-1) allowed 10 hits over seven hits and one inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In