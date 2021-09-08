After taking a one-point lead into halftime of Friday night’s game, the Wood River High School varsity football team ran out of gas and ran out of answers as the Mountain Home Tigers milked the fourth quarter to top the Wolverines 18-7 in Hailey.
In what looked to be a game won on the ground, slowly turned into a Wood River loss to the visiting Tigers.
After stopping Mountain Home (2-0, 2-0 Great Basin 7 Conference) on their opening drive, the Wolverines (1-1, 1-1 GB7) opened an eight-play, 57-yard drive that featured the combination of running backs Caleb Hothem and Jack Herlinger running and bumping with forearm shivers that made Mountain Home shudder.
“Our running backs ran great,” WRHS head coach Shane Carden said.
Hothem (17 yards rushing) capitalized the drive with a 7-yard fourth-down touchdown that gave Wood River all the momentum. After sophomore kicker Conrad Foster’s point after kick, Wood River established a strong 7-0 lead.
However, those were the only points Wood River would put up on the night.
The Tigers looked perplexed at times in the first half, allowing Wood River to dominate the game up front despite Mountain Home’s size advantage.
“The defensive line has been playing great, they were creating pressure,” Carden said.
On Mountain Home’s ensuing possession, senior linebacker McCade Parke (9 tackles) recovered a Justin Swenson fumble and gave Wood River the ball back.
Unable to capitalize on the turnover, Wood River committed back-to-back false start penalties to force junior quarterback Sawyer Grafft (5-for-17, 74 yards) back to his own goal line. The Wolverines were then forced to punt.
The Wood River defense once again forced senior Tigers quarterback Gus Winnings (6-for-18, 114 yards, 2 TDs) to turn the ball over on downs; however, the offense once again stalled out and was forced to punt.
Foster punted the ball five times for 74 total yards for a 40-yard average for Wood River and was crucial in giving Mountain Home bad field position. That would only delay the inevitable.
Winnings was able to finally put together a scoring drive for Mountain Home when he found freshman flanker Gavin DeLange for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Mountain Home missed the point after attempt to allow Wood River to hang on to a 7-6 lead.
Wood River then began looking for the big play with Grafft’s arm. He connected with sophomore Charlie Roberts for a 56-yard pitch-and-catch that put Wood River right in the red zone for the first time since its opening score.
Unfortunately, Mountain Home’s John Yulis intercepted Grafft on the goal line to turn the tide and kill the momentum.
“[Mountain Home] changed some things up on us,” Carden said. “We couldn’t get into a rhythm. It’s tough on our quarterback with him also playing defense. We couldn’t get back in rhythm.”
At halftime, Wood River managed to hold a 7-6 lead with a chance to put Mountain Home away. That chance never materialized when Mountain Home began the second half with an onside kick recovery.
Again, the defense made Mountain Home pay and caused the Tigers to punt, giving the Wood River offense yet another chance to put up points.
Another three-and-out for Wood River gave Mountain Home the ball. Even though the Tigers wouldn’t score on the drive, the Tigers began milking the clock and exhausting Wood River. In the game, Mountain Home held the time advantage (32:42) to Wood River’s (15:32). Mountain Home also ran 74 plays to Wood River’s 40.
Winnings (133 yards rushing) was able to take advantage of the tired Wood River defense in the second half. He connected with Jon Tetrault for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to finally give Mountain Home the lead, 12-7.
With time now working against Wood River, the Tigers were able to close it out when Winnings scored on a 13-yard run up the middle with five minutes remaining in the game.
On Wood River’s side, Hothem had nine tackles, including a sack on defense. Parke totaled eight tackles, including his fumble recovery, and junior Micah Shupe had seven tackles.
Herlinger had 46 yards on nine carries, and Roberts had 56 yards receiving on offense and four tackles on defense.
Penalties were not nice to Wood River, as the Wolverines racked up nine flags for 32 yards.
Mountain Home (319 total yards, 19 first downs) outgained Wood River (125 yards, 5 first downs).
Next up for Wood River is another home game against Burley (1-1, 0-1 GB7) on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
See mtexpress.com for full statistics from Wood River-Mountain Home.
