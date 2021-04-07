The Wood River bats came alive over the weekend at the Mid-Season Classic Buhl Tournament with wins coming against Kimberly, Filer, Sugar-Salem and Teton.
Junior Hunter Thompson capped off a huge weekend by hoisting the team on his back with five RBIs against Teton on Saturday, leading the Wolverines to an 18-1 blowout victory against Teton.
Thompson had five RBIs on three hits to lead the Wolverines. Thompson drove in runs on a walk in the first, a double in the second, and a double in the third.
WRHS secured the victory thanks to 13 runs in the second inning.
Ethan Shoemaker, Boone Scherer, Thompson, Rabbit Buxton and Dylan Bauer powered the big inning with RBIs.
Gabe Nilson surrendered one run on three hits over four innings on the mound. He also had three strikeouts.
Cooper Christensen took the loss for Teton.
Wood River scattered 12 hits in the game.
Scherer, Thompson, Buxton and Dylan Mills all collected multiple hits for WRHS. Thompson and Scherer each managed three hits to lead the Wolverines.
WRHS didn’t commit a single error in the game.
In the previous game, WRHS stole the lead late and defeated Sugar-Salem, 4-2.
The game was tied at two with in the top of the seventh when Rabbit Buxton singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
Shoemaker earned the victory for the Wolverines. He went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out six and walking one.
Shoemaker went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead WRHS.
On Friday, WRHS broke the weekend wide open with a win over Filer, 18-1.
WRHS got on the board in the first inning when Shoemaker singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
The Wolverines would go up by six runs in the second inning and never look back.
Thompson, Clayton Elsbree and Jesus Sandoval led off the second inning with singles all around.
Holden Blair got the win on the mound for the Wolverines. Blair lasted three innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out seven and walking zero.
WRHS tallied up 15 hits as Elsbree, Shoemaker, Sandoval and Mills each racked up multiple hits for WRHS.
To open the entire tournament, WRHS (5-7-1) ended the first game with a rare 3-3 tie due to time limits.
Dylan Bauer, Rabbit Buxton and Ethan Shoemaker each collected one hit to lead WRHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Way to go Wood River!
“Hoisted”? Who is writing this drivel, an 8th grader?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In