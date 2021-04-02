The Wood River High School coed varsity tennis team picked up another victory Tuesday when the Wolverines traveled to Burley to take on the Bobcats for an away match.
WRHS had another strong showing while receiving a steady mix of wins that led the Wolverines to an 8-4 victory.
Both junior Meg Keating and sophomore Gus Sabina notched wins as the No. 1 girls and boys singles players.
Keating beat Burley’s Sadie Cook, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, while Sabina made a comeback and beat Burley’s Moritz Von Nitzsch. Down early in the first set, 1-6, Sabina was steady enough to take the next two sets, 6-4, 7-6.
WRHS’ top boys doubles team of junior Jake Simon and senior John Chen beat Burley’s Paxton Lynch and Alec Alcocer in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. According to WRHS head coach Jamie Hjort, Chen and Simon have a chance to impress this season.
The top female doubles team of seniors Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts also won in straight sets. Fisher and Watts beat Clara Berratt and Sylvia Heiner, 6-0, 6-2.
This is the second victory for WRHS (2-0). Previously, the Wolverines also beat Minico, 8-4, on March 18.
“We’re doing really well, but it’s tough because of the lack of practices,” Hjort said. “I give my players credit—they’ve been slammed with adversity.”
Despite the lack of practices, WRHS has shown poise.
Other winners for the Wolverines were top mixed doubles team of Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy, who beat Adam Kloepfer and Christina Cook, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 girls singles player Jessica Popke won in straight sets for WRHS when she beat Anna Linzy, 6-0, 6-2.
The team of Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Burley’s Isaac Farfan and James Squire in the No. 2 boys doubles match, 6-4, 6-1.
In the No. 3 boys singles match, Trent Baker picked up a nice victory by beating Ryan Gerratt, 6-2, 6-4.
Burley’s victories came in the No. 2 boys singles match (Dallen Larsen def. Daniel Ziesing), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 girls singles match (Katri Beck def. Tenney Barrow), 6-3, 6-0; the No. 2 girls doubles match (Terin Garrard, Andi Bulkeley def. Sofia Calcogno, Maddox Nickum), 6-1, 6-3; and No. 2 mixed doubles (Wesley Lind, Brinley Yeck def. Cody McKinnon, Elizabeth Clayton), 7-5, 6-1.
Up next for Wood River coed varsity tennis is a match at Jerome High School. That match is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6.
