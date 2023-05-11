23-05-12 WRHS baseball 2.jpg

Senior Rabbit Buxton puts a ball in play against the Mountain Home Tigers on May 10.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Wood River High School baseball rallied late to walk off Mountain Home for the second time in less than a week on Wednesday—this time ending the Tigers’ season at Founders Field in Hailey.

Junior third baseman Luke Hebert chased a ground ball into right field to score two runs with one out in the final inning to win it for the Wolverines, 12-11. The RBIs put Wood River two wins away from the Great Basin 7 conference’s second bid to the state tournament. The four-seed Wolverines head to No. 2 Minico after press time on Thursday. The winner of that game plays the loser of the conference championship game between No. 1 Twin Falls and No. 3 Burley, which took place Thursday evening in Twin.

Hebert’s hit capped a three-run seventh, making up for middle-inning lapse that saw the team squander a fast start and hand the Tigers a 11-9 lead heading into the home team’s last at bat. There, senior Finn Naghsh (3-3, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 3 runs) led off the inning with a line-drive double into left field off of Mountain Home standout Tyler Peterson. Batting next, senior catcher Clayton Elsbree (1-3, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs) managed to turn a full count into a no-out walk. With the plate set, senior Brock Burrell (2-4, 4 RBI) drove in Naghsh to tie the game, moving Elsbree to second. An Eric Parris sacrifice bunt advanced both runners into scoring position, and forced Peterson to intentionally walk Gabe Nilsen to keep the double play in order. Hebert (3-4, 3 RBIs) took it from there.

23-05-12 WRHS baseball 1.jpg

Wood River Pitcher Jacob Uhrig got the start in Wednesday’s elimination game against Mountain Home.

