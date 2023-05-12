The IdahoOne volleyball team went undefeated in the Far Western National Qualifier tournament in Reno, Nevada, from April 28-30, taking the title back to Boise.
The girls went 8-0 to win the 18U Prime division—the highest level of the oldest class in the tournament.
Four local players competed for IdahoOne—three from Wood River and one from the Sun Valley Community School: Sophia Vandenberg, Sidney Chambers, Samantha Chambers and Maeve Bailey. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In