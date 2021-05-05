The tennis courts were alive last week as both the Wood River High School coed tennis team and the Sun Valley Community School coed tennis team racked up big wins.
WRHS won with ease as the Wolverines hosted Jerome on Thursday, April 29, in Hailey. The Wolverines beat the Tigers 11-1.
Wood River’s No. 1 singles player, sophomore Gus Sabina, led the Wolverines past the Tigers.
“I was feeling good, but it took me a while to warm up,” Sabina said. After he got his legs working, Sabina turned on the precision to win, 6-3, 6-1.
Wood River’s No. 1 girls singles player, Meg Keating, also won, 6-2, 6-2.
Wood River’s No. 1 boys doubles team of Jake Simon and John Chen dominated Jerome’s team of Isaiah Steele and Porter Prescott, 6-0, 6-0.
Wood River’s Trent Baker (6-3, 6-2), Cody McKinnon (6-0, 6-3) and Maddox Nickum (6-0, 6-2) all won their respective singles matches.
On the girls doubles side, the teams of Penelope Weekes and Jessica Popke (6-2, 6-2), and Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow (7-5, 6-3) racked up wins for Wood River.
Wood River’s No. 2 boys doubles team of Garin Beste and Simon Weekes beat Luis Quiterio and Gabe Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
In the mixed doubles matches, the teams of Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy (6-2, 6-0) and Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton (6-1, 6-1) brought home wins for Wood River.
The lone victory for Jerome was in the No. 2 girls spot, where Gabby Lopez beat Wood River’s Tatnall Watts, 6-2, 6-2.
Cutthroats come away with tournament titles in Idaho Falls
Traveling to the Idaho Falls Invitational Tournament, the Sun Valley Community School coed tennis team came back home with impressive victories that included wins in the No. 1 boys doubles team and the No. 2 boys singles.
The team of Nils Huss and Caelin Bradshaw took home the top prize from the tournament in the No. 1 boys doubles play by going 6-0 over the weekend. Huss and Bradshaw are now the No. 1 boys doubles team in Central and Eastern Idaho for 3A-5A high schools.
Gabe Delgado also went undefeated by going 6-0 in the No. 2 boys singles play. Delgado is also the top ranked No. 2 boys singles player in Central and Eastern Idaho for 3A-5A schools.
SVCS’ top boys singles player, Aaron Gathrid, made it to the semifinals and consistently performed at a high level. Gathrid went 4-1 over the weekend.
On the girls doubles side for the Cutthroats, the No. 1 team of Avery Griffin and Frances Cherp went 4-2 and won the consolation bracket. Christine Estep and Whitney Jannota, the team’s No. 2 girls doubles team, also went 4-2 and made it to the finals. They are now the second best No. 2 girls doubles team in the Central and Eastern Idaho region for 3A-5A high schools.
In the mixed doubles, Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor went 4-2 and won the consolation bracket for SVCS. Savannah Spoort and Kai Nelson went 2-2 and made it to the championship bracket.
Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate went 3-2 over the weekend for the No. 2 boys doubles team.
On the girls singles side, Brie Tobias and Julia Ott both went 2-2, respectively. Rose Bicas-Dolgen went 2-3 to round out the girls singles.
Rye Fruehling went 1-3 in the No. 3 singles slot for SVCS.
Up next for the Wolverines and Cutthroats is a tri-match at the Sun Valley tennis courts when both teams welcome the Twin Falls Bruins on Thursday, May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In