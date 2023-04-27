Wood River High School baseball’s bats came alive in Jerome on Tuesday night, racking up 16 runs on 16 hits in just five innings to earn its 10th win of the year, 16-3.
Every starter reached base on Tuesday and eight players knocked in runs for Wood River (10-9, 3-6 in GB7). Outfielder Eric Parris and outfielder/pitcher Gabe Nilsen each logged 3 RBIs. Parris scored three runs himself, aided by three stolen bases. Second baseman Dawson Speth reached base in all four at bats (three singles and a walk), driving in two batters and raising his team-leading batting average to .486 through 19 games. Speth also scored three runs and stole two bases in the game.
As a team, the Wolverines stayed aggressive on the basepaths, stealing 13 bases in 14 attempts.
