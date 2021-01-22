Despite a hot-shooting night from the three-point line, the Wood River High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t hold off the visiting Mountain Home Tigers in the Wood River gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Senior Brandon Bethel scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mountain Home to a 48-42 victory.
Wood River (1-7, 0-6 league) held a six-point lead in this Great Basin 7 Conference matchup with one minute left in the third quarter, but again was unable to capitalize on momentum.
This game, however, looked as if it was going to go the Wolverines’ way. Wood River made eight three-pointers and managed to shutdown Mountain Home for most of the matchup. Aside from Bethel, Mountain Home wasn’t very daunting. The Tigers (5-9, 2-4) only had three assists and relied heavily on Bethel’s offense. Most of his scoring, however, came in the fourth quarter.
Not closing out opposing teams, unfortunately, has been a season-long issue with the Wolverines.
“I thought we played a really good game, but it comes down to the little things,” Wood River head coach Eli Stein said. “[Bethel] was their guy. Unfortunately, he dominated us in the second half.”
Wood River and Mountain Home went back-and-forth all night with five lead changes in all.
Another big factor was timely rebounding. Even though Wood River battled down low—winning the rebounding battle, 20-18—the Wolverines gave up huge rebounds to senior Hyrum Wright, who finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds—five of which came on the offensive side.
Sophomore Korbin Heitzman turned in 17 points for Wood River. He also had three assists and three rebounds.
Freshman point guard Cooper Fife had a nice game, too. He scored 10 points—seven in the second half.
“I thought Cooper played well,” Stein said. “He’s starting to be more of a threat and becoming more comfortable playing varsity ball. I’m excited to see him keep growing and get his confidence. We need him to be another scoring threat.”
Senior Carter Gil had six points and a game-high six assists for Wood River.
Sophomore Mosi Slotten had seven rebounds.
Up next for Wood River is another GBC battle. The Wolverines travel to Jerome on Wednesday, Jan. 27, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
