Scoring in the fourth minute of Saturday’s matchup with the Sun Valley Community School Cutthroats, the Wood River High School varsity boys soccer team kept the pressure throughout the match at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
As the referees blew the final whistle, Wood River came away with a convincing, yet unlikely shutout victory over the top-ranked Cutthroats, 2-0.
Gary Hayes, a senior transfer from Delaware, got things going in the fourth minute when he received a perfectly placed cross pass from senior defender Bryan Hernandez. Hernandez went down as the quarterback of the game, dishing out two assists.
“Bryan was playing down the line and I saw that he was going to cross [the ball],” Hayes said. “Our coach teaches us that the striker stays in the middle, so I ran straight, and the ball came to my left foot, and I hit it in.”
In the 49th minute, Hernandez found sophomore Satya Redman for Wood River’s second goal.
“We played well the first 10 minutes when got the goal, but then we slowed down a little bit,” Hayes said. “In the second half, we picked it back up. We knew [SVCS] was going to come with everything they had, with all the people here because of the rivalry.”
There was plenty of close plays that could have gone either way, but Wood River’s crisp passing and unselfish play won out the day.
Senior midfielder Heron Barriga, senior forward Ramiro Hurtado, junior defender Juan Ortiz and sophomore defender Conrad Foster all played stellar soccer and kept the Cutthroats from getting anything going offensively.
Wood River found a way to keep sophomore SVCS goalkeeper Blake Currey busy all day. However, Currey played lights out in the net, keeping his poise throughout the game to notch 11 saves, and Man of the Match honors from SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw.
As expected, this game was physical from the get-go. Wood River’s pressure caused the SVCS defense to work hard. Cutthroat junior Nils Galloway’s presence kept the game from getting out of hand. Galloway clogged the middle and remained a physical presence for SVCS. On offense, he pushed the ball hard; however, Wood River’s swarming defense did not allow Galloway to get anything going up the field.
Wood River (6-3-1, 5-1 Great Basin 7 Conference) outshot the Cutthroats (8-1, 7-0 High Desert Conference) 17-5. Wood River also had more corner kicks, 4-3.
For Wood River, this was a statement win for a team that has seen its fair share of difficulties. The Wolverines lost its two opening games against Caldwell and Hillcrest but have settled down since. Against the mighty Cutthroats, Wood River looked like an elite 4A team by playing a cohesive game.
For SVCS, this is the Cutthroats’ first loss of the season. Losses are never wanted but sometimes needed. The No. 1 ranked team in the state at the 3A level now knows that it cannot only get beaten, but also get shut out in a big game.
Up next for WRHS is a home match against Mountain Home at 6:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 22. For SVCS, the Cutthroats are away on Thursday, Sept. 23, before returning home for their last home match of the season against Gooding on Friday, Sept. 24.
Notes—Between the varsity boys and girls, and the junior varsity boys and girls games, WRHS won all four games by 2-0 scores.
