Wood River senior Gunnar Kimball.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Wood River High School track and field athletes dusted off some of their spring cobwebs and registered some promising early-season results during the 14-school Buhl Rotary Invitational meet Friday, April 14.

One Hailey senior, Gunnar Kimball, went on to compete Saturday in the prestigious and competitive Boise Relays at Dona Larsen Park where he set a personal-record 14 feet and six inches for a second place in the pole vault. Kimball, fifth at state last year at 13-0, had vaulted 14-0, 14-2 and 14-0 at meets earlier this spring.

At Buhl, the Wolverine boys piled up 78 points including 27 in relays, 36 in the sprints and 10 in the field events to place third overall behind Jerome (110 points) and Buhl (101).

