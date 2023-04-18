Wood River High School track and field athletes dusted off some of their spring cobwebs and registered some promising early-season results during the 14-school Buhl Rotary Invitational meet Friday, April 14.
One Hailey senior, Gunnar Kimball, went on to compete Saturday in the prestigious and competitive Boise Relays at Dona Larsen Park where he set a personal-record 14 feet and six inches for a second place in the pole vault. Kimball, fifth at state last year at 13-0, had vaulted 14-0, 14-2 and 14-0 at meets earlier this spring.
At Buhl, the Wolverine boys piled up 78 points including 27 in relays, 36 in the sprints and 10 in the field events to place third overall behind Jerome (110 points) and Buhl (101).
Senior Zack Dilworth won the 200-meter dash (23.20 seconds) and placed second in the 100m dash (11.42, personal record). Senior Owen Stouffer won the 400m dash (52.86) by 0.41 seconds.
The Wolverine boys placed second in the 4x200m relay (Payton Sorensen, Eli Edwards, Ethan Hansen, Dilworth, 1:37.74), in the 4x400m relay (Gavin Hunter, Porter Thompson, Stouffer, Hansen, 3:39.14) and the medley relay (Sorensen, Dilworth, Hansen, Emmett Stouffer, 3:58.80).
Senior Mosi Slotten set a personal record of 40-11.5 with a third place in triple jump at Buhl.
Hailey senior Elizabeth Lipman finished second in 400m dash (1:02.18) and anchored the third-place 4x400m and medley relays. The Wood River 4x100m relay ended up second (53.49) with sophomores Parker Higgins, Stella Oelerich, Larae Zimmerman and Asha Singh.
The Wood River girls (44 points) had 17 points in sprints and 20 relays for sixth place. Raft River’s girls of Malta dominated with 181 points. ￼
