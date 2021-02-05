It was a strange and emotional night for the Wood River High School boys’ basketball team seniors on Tuesday as Isaac Esparza and Tyler Petersen were honored during pre-game festivities ahead of a matchup against the Burley Bobcats.
WRHS was again without head coach Eli Stein and fellow senior Carter Gil due to COVID-19 quarantine policies, so neither attended the event.
The Bobcats added to the tough night with a 68-42 win on the Wolverines’ home floor. Junior guard Stockton Page led Burley with 17 points and four steals in the victory.
“This was an emotional night for me,” said Stein, who has had an interesting first year at WRHS. “I was happy to have Isaac [Esparza], Tyler [Petersen], Carter [Gil] and Elias [Svennungsen] for a while. They’re great kids from great families. They helped me as a coach. This is not the year they wanted, but they helped me grow Wood River basketball and I can’t thank them enough.”
Neither Stein nor Gil were available for Wood River’s matchup against Canyon Ridge on Thursday as they finish their quarantine. Svennungsen left the team earlier due to personal reasons.
Sophomore Korbin Heitzman led all scorers in the contest with 18 points (three 3-pointers) while adding seven rebounds for Wood River (1-11, 0-9 Great Basin 7 Conference).
Petersen had eight points in the last home game of his WRHS career. He was also 4-for-8 from the free throw line.
To begin the game, WRHS played with grit and attitude while trying to pull off the victory for the senior class. The last time these two teams met, the Bobcats (7-10, 7-3 league) defeated the Wolverines, 62-36, in Burley. However, this time the game seemed a little different.
“I was impressed. We played a lot better against Burley,” Stein said. “I thought our kids knew the game plan.”
Stein once again gave the team a pep talk via Facetime during halftime.
At the break, Wood River trailed only 36-26; however, the third quarter was Wood River’s undoing. The Wolverines only scored two points in the third quarter and the game got away.
“We couldn’t buy a basket in the third quarter,” Stein added.
The Bobcats had enough top play to pull away from senior guard Jarrett Orthman (16 points, 4 assists) and junior forward Adam Kloepfer (13 points, 5 rebounds).
In addition to Heitzman, top players from Wood River were freshman guard Cooper Fife (seven points, two rebounds, two steals), sophomore forward Mosi Slotten (five points, 3-for-3 free throws) and sophomore Dane Malko (four points, two rebounds).
Burley won the rebounding battle, 20-16, as the Bobcats also had 15 assists, and seven steals.
The Wolverines travel to play at Twin Falls High School on Saturday, then wrap up season play at Mountain Home on Monday, Feb. 8.
Stein said that he would like to see his team finish the season strong and get ready for the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament.
“I want us to keep competing and grab some wins along the way, I hope we take the next step,” Stein said.
The remainder of the games will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
