Another strong team effort on offense and defense propelled the Wood River High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 72-61 home non-conference victory over the Kimberly Bulldogs on Friday.

Four Wolverines ended up in double figures as the assertive Hailey boys boasted 18 second-chance points and hit for 38 points in the paint. The home team outshot Kimberly by a large margin from the field and held off a second-half Bulldog rally for the triumph.

Kimberly (2-3) entered the 2022-23 season as the reigning State 3A boys’ basketball champion, having defeated McCall-Donnelly for the 2022 state title after winning the state consolation championship in 2021.

Load comments