Another strong team effort on offense and defense propelled the Wood River High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 72-61 home non-conference victory over the Kimberly Bulldogs on Friday.
Four Wolverines ended up in double figures as the assertive Hailey boys boasted 18 second-chance points and hit for 38 points in the paint. The home team outshot Kimberly by a large margin from the field and held off a second-half Bulldog rally for the triumph.
Kimberly (2-3) entered the 2022-23 season as the reigning State 3A boys’ basketball champion, having defeated McCall-Donnelly for the 2022 state title after winning the state consolation championship in 2021.
Junior Cooper Fife (16 points, seven rebounds), senior Korbin Heitzman (13 points, nine rebounds), senior Gabe Nilsen (10 points, four deflections) and senior Mosi Slotten (11 points, five rebounds) led Wood River (4-1) on its home court.
Wood River contributors included Julian Gray five points, Kyle Ipsen six points, Dane Malko three points and five rebounds, Fredy Ambriz six points and six rebounds in nine minutes, Dylan Gill two points.
Kimberly leaders were Kasen Hammond 18 points and six rebounds, Jakob Cummins 14 points and four rebounds, Broden Anthony 15 points and six boards. Kimberly shot 8-for-27 from 3-point distance, and 15-for-27 from the 2-point line.
Wood River statistics featured 4-for-9 from the 3-point line, 25-for-55 from 2-point distance, and 10-for-17 from the free throw line.
Hailey head coach Juan Martinez said, “I told the kids at halftime to never underestimate championship spirit—Kimberly was 3A state champion last year. We knew they were going to start hitting some 3s, and some of their shots were from so far behind the 3-point line.”
When Kimberly rallied, Martinez said, “I just tried to take the stress out of the moment with a few timeouts. I remind the players—‘How do we win?’ And they respond—‘Stops and rebounds.’”
“This group has poured in the hard work. Our kids have confidence in each other. We really are an awesome team. The players knew we could hold on and make winning plays down the stretch.
“It fills me with immense pride to see them play with such grit and determination. It’s really about the culture we are developing here at Wood River.”
The Wolverines hosted Mountain Home (2-2) Tuesday, and finish their pre-holiday slate on the road at Burley (1-3) on Thursday, Dec. 15 and at Buhl (1-4) Friday. Mountain Home recently won 42-32 over Minico and 42-33 over Canyon Ridge after the Tigers lost by six to Kimberly.
