Junior midfielder Heron Barriga scored two goals, one in each half, lifting the Wood River High School boys’ varsity soccer team to a 4-1 home win over Sun Valley Community School on Saturday night at Hailey’s Phil Homer Field.
Wood River (1-0-1) outshot SVCS (1-1-0) by a 19-6 margin and gradually pulled away with more attacks and quickness to the ball. Bryan Ramirez and Isaac Esparza also scored for Wood River. Kai Nelson tallied the lone Community School goal.
Atzel Jimenez, a senior, was the winning goalkeeper, allowing no goals. The busy Cutthroat keeper was sophomore Blake Currey (9 saves). Senior Luis Cordova was a defensive mainstay for Wood River.
Ramirez, a senior forward, corralled a long lead pass from Bryan Hernandez and outran the Cutthroat defense to stick home the first goal at 20 minutes. Barriga went to his left foot for a 2-0 lead at 24 minutes, on a Ramirez corner.
Cutthroat co-captain Nelson made it 2-1 at 33 minutes as keeper Jimenez was off the field briefly with an injury.
Barriga had his second goal with a 17-yarder at 46 minutes. A cross from Ramirez to Esparza finished a nice Wolverine build-up, for 4-1 at 55 minutes.
Nelson and sophomore defender Nils Galloway were the Cutthroat “Men of the Match.” Asher Maxwell of the Cutthroats and Satya Redman (penalty) of Wood River scored in the 1-1 junior varsity draw.
The Wood River boys are due to play at home against Mountain Home in a “Great Basin 7” league game Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Homer Field, and will host the Sugar-Salem Diggers Friday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m. at Homer Field.
