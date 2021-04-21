The going got tougher for the Wood River High School baseball team Friday afternoon as the Wolverines struggled to put runs on the board in the first game of a doubleheader series against the visiting Jerome Tigers.
The Wolverine bats came alive in Game 2; however, the game was suspended and ended in a tie.
WRHS lost Game 1, 16-7, and tied Game 2, 10-10.
The Wolverines (6-10-2, 1-4-1 Great Basin Conference) took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of the first game at Founders Baseball Field in Hailey, but a big fourth inning turned things around for Jerome (7-9-1, 4-4-1 GBC) as the Tigers put up six runs in the fourth to swing the momentum. Jerome then put up nine runs between the fifth and seventh innings to shut down WRHS.
Main batters for WRHS were Ethan Shoemaker (2-for-3, two runs), Hunter Thompson (1-for-4, three RBI, one run), Dylan Bauer (2-for-4, one RBI) and Jesus Sandoval (2-for-4).
Thompson got the loss on the mound for the Wolverines.
Tie goes to WRHS
Down 10-5, Wood River battled back in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game before it was suspended.
Shoemaker led the Wolverines in hitting by going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Thompson went 2-for-2 with two runs and Taven Puckett went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Both teams tallied 11 hits, but WRHS committed five errors to Jerome’s three.
