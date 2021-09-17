When the Wood River High School varsity football team takes the field in Filer tonight, Sept. 17, the Wolverines will be without their starting quarterback, Sawyer Grafft, who went down with a collarbone break against Burley.
Moving forward, the Wolverines (1-2, 1-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) will split time behind center with a pair of sophomores: Charlie Roberts (121 all-purpose yards against Burley) and Kyle Ipsen, who will be called up from the junior varsity.
With a change at quarterback, the Wolverines will lean heavily on the running back duo of Caleb Hothem and Jack Herlinger to carry the load. If Wood River wants to be successful against Filer, a 3A team, then the Wolverines will need to limit their turnovers. Against American Falls, the Wildcats (2-1) caused three turnovers in their 28-14 victory last Friday night, although surrendered five turnovers of their own.
Filer’s run offense is a serious threat. It ran wild with 243 rushing yards as a team last week, employing its option attack, with an emphasis on the run-pass option, despite the fact that the Wildcats had only 7 yards through the air.
The Wolverine defense will need to square up against a group of seniors determined to win games in their final year. Seniors Drake Speirs at quarterback, Jonah DeLeon at running back, wide receiver and kicker Joseph Berteo and linebacker Chris Coach will be the focus. Berteo is an interesting case. He is the leading receiver and a left-footed kicker who was named to the First-Time All-Sawtooth Central Conference in 2020.
Filer’s offense put up a juggernaut performance against Valley in a 70-0 romp. So far this season, the Wildcats have been averaging 41.7 points per game while allowing only 16 points per game.
Even though the Wildcats are pouring on the points, their production is coming against two teams that are 0-3, so their schedule may make their offense look better than it is. Combined, Filer has played against opponents with a combined 3-6 overall record.
Filer is also on its third coach in four years with first-year head coach Justin Brandsma at the helm.
Wood River’s offense clicks early on. However, it is the fourth quarter that has given the Wolverines the most problems. Opening the year against tough competition (Wood River opponents have a 4-3 combined record) should help Wood River against Filer. However, with Grafft’s leadership sidelined for the remainder of the season, someone will need to step up and assume that role. If last week against Burley was any indication, then Roberts will be able to keep the momentum going. Wide receiver Zack Dilworth will need to keep making big plays and help out his quarterback, regardless of who it is.
This game will be won on the ground as neither team’s passing attack will be a serious threat; however, Ipsen might surprise some people.
Whoever wins the turnover battle will be victorious in a ground-chuck-style game.
Kickoff to the game will be at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on the NFHS Network.
