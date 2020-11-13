The Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 eight-man football semifinal game between the Carey Panthers and the Kendrick Tigers has been postponed due to weather and road closures.
According to Carey Athletic Director Lee Jay Cook, the Carey team bus had to turn around and go back to Carey because of intense weather conditions that closed Highway 95 en route to the Kibbie Dome in Moscow where the game was to be played.
“We are hoping to reschedule for a Monday game possibly at a neutral location somewhere in the middle of our schools,” Cook said.
The game was originally scheduled for a Saturday kickoff at 3:30 p.m. MST (2:30 p.m. PST).
The new time and place is yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In