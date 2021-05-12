The Wood River varsity lacrosse club hosted its first two home games of the season Saturday with the Warriors splitting games against Pocatello and Hillcrest in the process.
In their first game, the Warriors beat Pocatello, 14-8, but dropped their second game to Hillcrest, 17-11.
In the opening match, Wood River quickly found itself behind as the Pocatello Bandits struck for two quick goals. The Warriors managed to turn the tide and went on a 14-4 run to end the game.
The attack of Deke Burrell (two goals, one assist, five ground balls), Dane Malko (three goals, two assists, four ground balls) and Corwith Simmers (six goals, one assist, five ground balls) led the way offensively for Wood River.
Midfielders Dawson Speth (one goal, one assist, three ground balls), Zach Benson (one goal, one assist, three ground balls) and Charlie Roberts (one goal, four ground balls) added to the home team’s scoring total. Instrumental in the victory was defender Hayden Sisk, who shut down the Bandits’ top scorer. Both goalies—Nate Dabney and Lucas Smith—made six saves.
The second game of the day pitted Wood River against Hillcrest, which entered the game with a 6-3 record. As in the first game, the Warriors started slowly and were down, 3-0, after five minutes.
Simmers (four goals, five assists, eight ground balls) put Wood River on the scoreboard as he outran the defense to score a breakaway goal. Malko (five goals, one assist, two ground balls) then notched another goal for the Warriors before the Knights scored three unanswered tallies to have a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The rest of the game went back and forth between the Warriors and Knights. Wood River midfielders Speth (one goal, three ground balls), Forest McKinney (one goal), Max Jenson (two faceoffs, six ground balls), Jack Herlinger (two faceoffs, three ground balls), Jake Nicoliasons, Ben Colbeck, Gavin Hunter, Roberts (one assist) and Nic Rubenstein powered Wood River with their strong two-way play.
Defenders Olin Patterson and Brett Henderson played excellent defense and each notched their first assist of the season. Dabney made 13 saves while Smith added seven more.
Wood River is scheduled to play its final game of the season against Kimberly at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Founder’s Field.
