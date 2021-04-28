The Wood River Warriors varsity lacrosse team continued its 2021 season in Pocatello by defeating the Bandits, 13-9, over the weekend.
With a patient, balanced offense, the Warriors kept unrelenting pressure on the Bandits’ defense.
Leading attack and midfielders were Corwith Simmers (three goals, four assist, eight ground balls), Colby Speth (three goals, one assist, six ground balls), Deke Burrell (three goals, three ground balls), Dane Malko (two goals, one assist, four ground balls) and Dawson Speth (two goals, four ground balls).
Also contributing to the offense were Forest McKinney, Gavin Hunter and Ben Colbeck.
The Warrior defense shut down the high-scoring Pocatello offense behind the play of Hayden Sisk, Olin Patterson, Jack Herlinger and Richter Ellison.
Midfielders who also played solid defense include Zach Benson, Charlie Roberts, Max Jenson, Nic Rubenstein and Jake Nikoliasons.
The Warriors also had an amazing game from Nate Dabney and Lucas Smith, who split time at the net. Both goaltenders combined for 16 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In