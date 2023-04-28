Behind strong play from senior Jack Vehaeghe, the Sun Valley Community School boys golf team earned a 15-shot win over Lighthouse Christian and Gooding High School at Gooding Golf Course on Tuesday.
Verhaeghe shot 78 to earn medalist honors atop the 32-man field. Ry Mann placed third with an 83, Hank Moss shot 87, Blake Currey fired 92 and Easton Turck finished in 105. Alan Dugan and Zeppelin Pilaro played as individuals.
On the girls side, Hadley Duke took third out of 21 golfers with a 101. Other Cutthroat contributors were Lucy Weekes, Maeve Bailey, Sadie Evans and Caroline Horner. Callen Duke, Sophia Miller and Alexandra Thomson all competed as individuals.
