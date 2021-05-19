Twenty-four local tennis players are on their way to the Idaho High School Activities Association State Tennis Tournament, with 13 Sun Valley Community School varsity players and 11 from Wood River High School.
During the District IV 3A Tournament, SVCS displayed power and grace when the Cutthroats had four district champions crowned last weekend in Twin Falls.
No. 1 singles player Aaron Gathrid defeated teammate Gabe Delgado to win the boys singles championship. Both Gathrid and Delgado will go to state as a result.
No. 1 girls singles player, Julia Ott, also advanced to state when she beat teammate Brie Tobias.
The Cutthroats will send two boys doubles teams to state. Caelin Bradshaw and Nils Huss won the district crown, and Walker Spoor and Jack Colgate also were accepted to state when they won the consolation round.
In the girls doubles, Avery Griffin and Whitney Janotta beat Sugar-Salem to advance to state. In the mixed doubles, Gretel Huss and Campbell Spoor beat teammates Savannah Spoor and Kai Nelson to advance to state as well.
On top of sending 13 kids to state, SVCS also was named as the 2021 IHSAA 3A State Tennis Academic Champions with a team grade-point average of 3.78.
The 3A State Tournament is from May 21-22 at Ridgevue High School.
WRHS sending four doubles teams
The Wood River High School varsity tennis team will send four doubles teams to the IHSAA 4A State Tennis Tournament.
Penelope Weekes and Jessica Popke qualified for state in the girls doubles, and John Chen and Jake Simon also qualified in the boys doubles. The other boys doubles team of Garin Beste and Simon Weekes qualified, too.
Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy were the last remaining doubles team that qualified for state in the mixed doubles side.
For the boys singles, Gus Sabina qualified and on the girls singles, both Maddox Nickum and Meg Keating punched their tickets to state.
The 4A State Tournament is from May 21-22 at three locations in the Boise area—the Boise Racquet Club, Borah High School and Bishop Kelly.
