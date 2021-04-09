Up 3-1 in the third inning, the Wood River High School varsity baseball team let Tuesday’s home opener slip in this Great Basin 7 Conference matchup.
WRHS rocked Twin Falls’ starting pitcher Ayden Coats for three runs on two hits early on, but Koiya Martinez came in on relief for Twin Falls and was able to shift the tide in the Bruins’ favor, 22-3.
Twin Falls scored 14 runs in the fifth inning to make any comeback out of the question.
Twin Falls (12-4, 6-0 Great Basin Conference) took the lead in the third inning when the Bruins scored five runs on Wood River’s Hunter Thompson, who got the call on the mound.
Thompson (2-2) received the loss for WRHS. He lasted three innings and gave up five hits and five earned runs while striking out four Twin Falls’ batters.
The loss came on the heels of a three-game Wood River (5-8-1, 0-2 GBC) winning streak; however, the Wolverines were unable to impress the home crowd for the home opener at Founders Baseball Field.
Freshman Holden Blair (1.1 innings, 10 hits, 13 runs, two strikeouts), junior Dylan Bauer (0.2 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits) and sophomore Brock Burrell pitched relief for WRHS. Martinez took the victory for Twin Falls by going 2 2/3 innings and surrendered zero hits while striking out two WRHS batters.
Wood River committed seven errors during the outing, which greatly contributed to the lopsided game.
Wyatt Sologabal, Tyler Horner, Ben Tarchione and Tai Walker each put up multiple hits for Twin Falls.
Sologabal went 5-for-5 at the plate.
Junior Dylan Mills went 1-for-2 and sophomore Rabbit Buxton went 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Senior Ethan Shoemaker went 0-for-1, but with one RBI.
Junior Varsity puts up 11 in win
The Wood River High School junior varsity baseball team came home with a victory over the Twin Falls Bruins on Tuesday after the varsity game at Founders Baseball Field in Hailey.
WRHS won, 11-1.
David Garcia went 1-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks for WRHS.
Brock Burrell (1-for-2, two runs, two RBIs), Gabe Nilson (one run, one RBI) and Jacob Uhrig (1-for-2, two RBIs) all hit the ball well for WRHS.
Uhrig received the victory for the Wolverines, pitching for three innings and giving up two hits and one run while striking out two.
Kyle Ipsen went two innings and struck out two.
Wood River varsity baseball is back on the diamond for a doubleheader home series against Burley on Friday, April 9. First pitch is scheduled at 3 p.m.
