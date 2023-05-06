The Wood River High School baseball team couldn't maintain momentum from a walk-off win Friday against top-seeded Twin Falls on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Bruins, 1-3.
The semifinal win puts the Bruins (18-6, 12-0 in Great Basin 7 regular season) a game away from a spot in the state tournament. They'll play Burley (13-11, 7-5 in Great Basin 7) for the district title in Twin on May 11. The No. 3 seed Bobcats upset No. 2 Minico, 3-2, in the semifinals to set the title game. Twin swept the season series with Burley, winning 8-7 on March 31 and 22-1 on April 26.
The Wolverines (13-11, 5-7 in GB7) now move to the other side of the double-elimination bracket, where they'll have to string together three wins in a row to earn the district's second spot in state. There, they'll find a familiar opponent: the Mountain Home Tigers, who advanced by beating Jerome Saturday afternoon.
