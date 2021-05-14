The Carey High School boys and girls track and field varsity teams led the 2021 Sawtooth All-Conference Track and Field nominations with seven athletes.
Carey head coach James Morey was named Coach of the Year on the boys side.
There were five Panther males and two females named to the team.
Also named were four Sun Valley Community School athletes and five Camas County athletes. Camas girls head coach Mollie McLam was named Coach of the Year on the female side.
Athletes are recognized in five categorical events.
Sun Valley senior Kaija Dybdahl and Camas senior Samantha McFadyen were named to the all-sprints team.
Dybdahl was also named to the all-jumps team along with Carey’s Kourtney Patterson.
McFadyen was also named to the all-hurdles team with Carey’s Shayli Smith.
SVCS had two runners named to the all-distance team—Anika Vandenburg and Katie Gardner.
Castelford’s Zailee Poulson was the only athlete—male or female—named to three teams—sprints, hurdles and jumps.
Notable on the boys side was Carey senior Sawyer Mecham, who was named to both the distance and the jumps teams.
2021 Sawtooth All-Conference Team
Girls
Sprints—Samantha McFadyen, Camas County; Zailee Poulson, Castleford; Kaija Dybdahl, Sun Valley.
Hurdles—Shayli Smith, Carey; Samantha McFadyen, Camas County; Zailee Poulson, Castleford.
Distance—Carrie Riding, Dietrich; Anika Vandenburg, Sun Valley; Katie Gardner, Sun Valley.
Jumps—Zailee Poulson, Castleford; Kourtney Patterson, Carey; Kaija Dybdahl, Sun Valley.
Field—Shelby Jones, Richfield; Kasey Hendren, Richfield; Ailane Gomez, Bliss.
Coach of the Year—Mollie McLam, Camas County.
Boys
Sprints—Riley Morey, Carey; Marcus Staley, Camas County; Zeke Fisher, Castleford.
Hurdles—Troy Smith, Camas County; Hunter Smith, Carey; Braden Buchanon, Sun Valley.
Distance—Clay Kent, Richfield; Tristen Smith, Camas County; Sawyer Mecham, Carey.
Jumps—Jacob Pittman, Hansen; Ashton Sparrow, Carey; Sawyer Mecham, Carey.
Field—Marcus Quinonez, Camas County; Chase Gross, Carey; Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen.
Coach of the Year—James Morey, Carey.
