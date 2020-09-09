Turnovers hurt the Wood River High School varsity football team during its season-opening 48-14 loss to the host Mountain Home Tigers (2-0) on a sweltering Friday night.
Wood River’s offense turned the ball over twice in the red zone in the first half when Mountain Home built a 21-6 lead. Hailey coach Shane Carden said the size of the Tiger line and the heat of the night wore down the Wolverines in the second half.
Sophomore quarterback Sawyer Grafft (16-for-33, 235 yards, 2 TD, 5 interceptions) tossed a 38-yard scoring pass to Ethan Shoemaker (5 catches, 66 yards) and a 58-yard TD aerial to Zack Dilworth (4 catches, 94 yards). Grafft connected with Shoemaker on a conversion.
Dilworth’s interception turned into Grafft’s first TD toss to Shoemaker, coming on a scramble. Andres Salamanca also caught a 37-yard pass. Top runners were Casey Erickson (9 rushes, 32 yards) and Asher Stern (7 rushes, 31 yards).
Tackle leaders for Wood River were McCade Parke 10 (2 solo), Asher Stern 7, Zack Dilworth 7 (3 solo, 1 interception), Casey Erickson 7 (2 solo), Jacob Russel 6 (3 solo), Andres Salamanca 4 (1 sack), Kaiden Cross 4 and Victor Solis 4.
Wood River (0-1) visits Burley (1-1) Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. for another league game. Burley lost its opener 58-38 at Mountain Home before winning 41-7 at Buhl (0-2) Sept. 3.
Burley (3-6 last season, 12-42 over 6 years) boasts two straight wins over Wood River including last year’s 57-0 home victory. From 2014-17, Wolverine teams won four straight over Burley by a 150-33 count.
